Certain types of deaths in the state had record increases and decreases, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In 2020, there were 359 suicides, down 16% from the year before and the lowest since 2014.

The drop is notable given that previous years were showing a rising trend, increasing by 1% to 4%. The following year, however, saw a 9% increase to 392 suicides in 2021, pushing numbers up, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Motor vehicle collision deaths saw a record increase of 23% in 2020 and 31% in 2022, the highest since 2016, where they had only increased by 16%.

In December 2022, the CT Mirror reported that the rise can be attributed to speeding cars, people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, pandemic-related stressors and fewer tickets being handed out.

Another rise in deaths was also seen regarding firearms. In 2020 and 2021, firearm deaths increased by 15% and 13%, respectively. A smaller 1% increase in 2022 pushed the number of deaths to a high of 249.

