Sales for adult-use cannabis in Connecticut have almost doubled since January. That’s according to new data released Monday by the state Department of Consumer Protection.

Recreational marijuana use was legalized in Connecticut in July 2021. However, adult-use cannabis sales officially began across the state on Jan. 10, 2023. For adults over the age of 21, marijuana can be consumed and legally purchased from licensed retailers.

During the first month for the adult-use market, over $5 million was made in cannabis sales, according to the state. In May 2023, retailers saw more than twice that. The amount of product sold was also over two times what it was in January.

While sales have been going up, prices are going down. Since January, the average cost of adult-use cannabis products has decreased to about $39.

Medical marijuana sales have seen a slightly different trend.

The state releases cannabis sales data at the end of each month. Those numbers show medical cannabis sales peaked in March, but have been dropping over the past two months. However, sales numbers from May show monthly sales are up about $3 million from where they were in January.

Since January, the cost of medical cannabis products has fluctuated each month, averaging about $36.

With the growth of the new market, policies began to arise in favor of the marijuana industry. For example, most Connecticut employers cannot take action against an employee or prospective employee for the use of cannabis off the clock.

Non-medical consumers over the age of 21 will be allowed to grow up to three mature and three immature marijuana plants at home starting July 1, 2023.

This story was first published June 12, 2023 by Connecticut Public.