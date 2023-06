Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Linda Greenhouse will join CT Mirror’s John Dankosky to discuss the end of another consequential U.S. Supreme Court term. Greenhouse, who has covered the Court for nearly three decades at The New York Times, will offer her unique perspective on what the court’s recent major decisions mean, their impact across the country, and their impact on the court itself.

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free