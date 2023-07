Join State Sen. Heather Somers, who represents the Groton area, and CT Mirror Community Editorial Board member Marisol Garcia, a graduate of the Center for Prison Education program at Wesleyan University, for an in-depth conversation on probation, parole and commutations.

Hosted by CT Mirror Community Editorial Board Editor Mercy Quaye.

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free