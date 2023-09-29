On any given night, glowing orange and pink letters spelling out Dunkin’ Park light up downtown Hartford. It’s a testament to the city’s 15 Dunkin’ locations, which are among the highest in the state, along with New Haven.

But Hartford and New Haven are not the Connecticut cities with the highest Dunkin’ density, or the most Dunkin’ locations per square mile of land. That would be West Haven, with 10 shops and 10.75 square miles, which has 0.93 Dunkin’s for every square mile, compared to around 0.85 for Hartford and New Haven.

The town with the lowest Dunkin’ density is Stafford, which has only one Dunkin’ for its sprawling 58 square miles of land.

And New London, with four Dunkin' locations and about 5.6 square miles of land — making it the second smallest town in Connecticut — has the fourth-highest Dunkin' density.

As for the entire state, its 478 locations and about 4,842 square miles of land brings the Dunkin’ density to .099 per square miles of land. So about one Dunkin' for every 10 square miles.

How about compared to Dunkin’s home state of Massachusetts, where even Ben Affleck worked the drive-thru line at one point? Taking the state’s 7,800 square miles of land and dividing it evenly among 1,058 stores, it comes to about 1.36 Dunkin’ locations per 10 square miles.

So for every 10 square miles in Connecticut and Massachusetts, one can expect to see about one Dunkin’, but it’s a bit more likely in the shop’s home state.

Boston, however, reigns above all Connecticut towns, with 68 shops and 48.34 square miles of land, meaning it has a Dunkin’ density of about 1.41 for every square mile, or 14 for every 10 square miles.