As CT Mirror's manager of audience engagement, Gabby creates our newsletters and “CT Mirror Explains” pieces, optimizes stories for search engines, runs our social media accounts, tracks and analyzes audience data and trends, and assists with event production. Gabby previously worked as a reporter on Patch.com's Connecticut team, as an associate editor at The Woonsocket Call in Rhode Island and as an editing intern at the Houston Chronicle through the Dow Jones News Fund. She is a Connecticut native and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UConn.