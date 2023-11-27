Imagine this: You are returning home from the supermarket. You are carrying two heavy bags of groceries, and your arms are aching. You see your family member’s car parked outside your house. You are wondering why he hasn’t opened the door for you yet — an action he is notorious for. You justify what he may be doing and place the packages down at your sides, reaching for the keys to your house. You finally open the door, drag your packages inside and go to the kitchen, where you see your loved one slumped over at the table.

The eggs you packaged perfectly are now cracked and all over the kitchen floor. He is unresponsive. You scream at him, shake him, and notice he is breathing very slowly, a sign of an opioid overdose. “But he’s been sober for so long,” you think. You quickly reach into your medicine cabinet and grab a box of Narcan. You are scrambling to rip the box open, thinking of what could have happened, while asking Siri to call 9-1-1 from across the room.

You take a brief moment to be thankful for attending that Narcan administration training at your local hospital — a skill you never thought you would need — and that they provided you with Narcan. You administer intranasal Narcan for the first time ever.

Dana Umbro

He wakes up and is just as scared as you, calling your name, and apologizing repeatedly. You both start crying. Your local police, fire, and EMS departments are banging at your door. You let them in and stare in awe as they ensure your family member is okay. He is awake, alert, and breathing normally again. He is walking with EMS personnel to the ambulance to be transported to your local hospital.

Without Narcan, he would not have been able to walk to the ambulance, or breathe. A police officer approaches you and gently says, “you just saved his life.”

In 2022, 1,467 Connecticut residents died from overdoses after consuming opioid drugs. In the same year, Connecticut had 380 automobile-related fatalities. This makes it more likely that you could die from opioids than a car accident.

In the battle against the opioid crisis, Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a life-saving medication and stands as a powerful ally. This medication, administered nasally or by injection, can swiftly reverse the effects of opioid overdose, potentially saving lives within minutes.

However, the widespread availability of Narcan is not yet a reality, and this shortage is costing lives.

My connection to this issue is deeply rooted in my family. My loved one’s journey through addiction has brought numerous challenges and heartaches to our family.

Because of naloxone, it has also brought us moments of hope and recovery. Without its immediate availability, we face the gruesome alternative that he could die.

These experiences have made me profoundly aware of the crucial role that naloxone plays in addressing the opioid epidemic in our state, and I am incredibly grateful I was able to attend the annual Narcan training at my local hospital. Accessibility to Narcan is multifaceted, encompassing physical and financial barriers.

There are some key aspects to consider.

One of the most significant hurdles to naloxone accessibility is its limited presence in local pharmacies. As of earlier this year, naloxone should be readily available over-the-counter without a prescription in every pharmacy. While progress has been made in many states to expand Narcan access, there is still work to ensure that it is consistently stocked and offered to customers.

Even where Narcan is readily available in pharmacies, it costs about $50. Narcan can be expensive, particularly for individuals without insurance. It is paramount to make it affordable and accessible for those who need it most.

Government subsidies and nonprofit organizations can play a pivotal role in ensuring that cost is not a barrier to access.

Another factor is that Narcan is only effective if it is administered correctly. Providing education and training to individuals at risk of overdose and their friends, family, and communities is vital. Connecticut must offer education and training courses more frequently and support public awareness campaigns that dispel myths and stigmas surrounding Narcan use.

Streamlining the distribution of Narcan to healthcare facilities, schools, and public spaces, much like automated external defibrillators (AEDs), can increase accessibility in crucial moments. Implementing community-based Narcan dispensing programs can be highly effective. These programs can distribute Narcan to at-risk communities, often reaching individuals who may not access it through traditional channels.

Connecticut House Bill 6301 would have allowed naloxone to be distributed in vending machines. Unfortunately the bill never made it out of committee.

Accessible Narcan can make the difference between life and death. It gives individuals a second chance at life and offers hope for recovery and rehabilitation. By addressing the obstacles to Narcan accessibility, we can work toward a society where lives are prioritized over stigmas, compassion is paramount, and every community has the tools to combat the opioid crisis effectively.

Connecticut must recognize Narcan as a lifeline for individuals struggling with addiction, their families, and their communities. By removing the barriers to accessibility, we can take a significant step forward in our battle against the opioid crisis.

It’s time for a united effort to make Narcan accessible to all who may need it so that no life is lost unnecessarily to opioid overdose.

Dana Umbro is a registered nurse at Greenwich Hospital, concurrently advancing her education at Sacred Heart University towards a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a focus on becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner (DNP FNP).

