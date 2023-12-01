Like many other states across the United States, Connecticut is grappling with a severe shortage of nurses. Personally, we have both seen nurses leaving the bedside at alarming rates to find jobs in other states and even outside of healthcare. We are not alone in this observation.

As dedicated healthcare professionals, we are proud to provide essential care to patients, but the financial strain is undeniable. The struggle to make ends meet is a constant worry. Monthly mortgage payment, car expenses, and the costs associated with a child’s education add up quickly. The dream of saving for a secure future feels like a distant luxury.

We are highly trained and educated but with an average yearly income of $71,000, we find ourselves navigating the financial challenges of a state with a very high cost of living. In a survey conducted by the Connecticut Nurses’ Association, more than 60% of nurses cited inadequate compensation as a critical reason for considering leaving their current nursing positions.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mean annual wage for registered nurses in Connecticut is $81,220. That is higher than the national average which remains at $77, 600, but only by around four percent. Considering that Connecticut’s cost of living is roughly 16% higher than the national average, nursing salaries need adjustment.

To put this in perspective, Massachusetts has the third highest mean hourly wage for Registered Nurses, and New York has the eighth, with Connecticut in 11th place, a full 13 percent lower than wages in Massachusetts. Many nurses who complete their education in Connecticut eventually leave the state, searching for better-paying opportunities elsewhere, exacerbating the nursing shortage.

Furthermore, nurses in Connecticut are often expected to work long hours and extra shifts to make ends meet, leading to burnout and reduced job satisfaction. It jeopardizes patient care and contributes to the high attrition rates in the profession. The unattractive pay rates in Connecticut directly impact the recruitment and retention of nursing professionals. New graduates and experienced nurses are drawn to states where the cost of living aligns more closely with the salaries offered.

The nursing shortage is a critical issue that has far-reaching consequences for healthcare systems and patient care. And it’s not just nurses moving away from the state. It is estimated nationally that approximately 100,000 nurses have left the profession in the past 2 years and over half a million report planning the profession in the next 4 years. In addition to improving pay rates, investing in nursing education programs is essential to ensure a steady supply of qualified nurses. This investment can include scholarships, loan forgiveness programs, and partnerships with educational institutions.

Addressing the nursing shortage in Connecticut requires a multifaceted approach. But the first critical component is reassessing and improving nurse pay rates to make them more competitive with neighboring states. We need a thorough evaluation of the cost of living, compensation packages, and incentives to attract and retain nursing professionals.

Addressing this problem is an ethical imperative and a crucial step in maintaining high-quality healthcare in the state. All employers that hire nurses should be aware of the facts and meet the demands of the impending shortage. Connecticut lawmakers should have their finger on the pulse of the status of pay rates as well as the competition that is attracting our Connecticut workforce across state borders.

Latoya Hall is a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and also the founder and CEO of Eden Rose Health and Wellness, dedicated to disease prevention and longevity. Heather Massicotte has been an advocate for hospice and palliative care patients and is now extending that advocacy to her own profession.

Both are candidates in the Doctor of Nursing Practice-Family Nurse Practitioner program at Sacred Heart University’s College of Nursing.