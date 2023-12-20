Let me tell you about a part of my life that’s closely tied to my work as a nurse case manager. I’m passionate about the role of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) who are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) and concerned that they’re not fully able to do all they’re capable of due to state rules. This affects not just health care workers but also us, the patients.

Connecticut has some regulations that hold back NPs, even though they’re totally skilled and capable. These rules stop them from doing their job independently, which means we might not get the top-quality health care we deserve. The impact of these regulations goes beyond just paperwork or technicalities — it affects our actual experiences as patients.

As a nurse case manager, I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible work of Nurse Practitioners. They’re the real heroes, coordinating tests, connecting us with the right specialists, and ensuring we get personalized care. Patients I’ve worked with really appreciate their care because it’s personal, tailored, and focused on us.

These NPs do the same job as doctors, and sometimes patients find them even more approachable and available. Their care leads to shorter wait times, early appointments, and no long lines in the health care system. They’re there when we need them, ready to handle our problems and answer our questions. But here’s the snag: regulations limit what NPs can do on their own. They’re more than qualified to provide care, but these rules hold them back from fully utilizing their expertise. This not only affects their practice but also restricts our access to quality care.

Anitha D’Souza

Envision a scenario where these regulations were altered. Nurse practitioners have the capacity to increase their efforts by providing additional appointments and expanding their reach to a larger number of patients. The focus is not just on them, but rather on us, the residents of Connecticut, striving for improved and more readily available healthcare. To get there, we need to modify these antiquated regulations that are impeding the progress of NPs.

We require a disruptive change. Let us eliminate these antiquated regulations that are impeding the progress of NPs, granting them unrestricted autonomy to fully utilize their abilities results in a mutually beneficial outcome. Enhanced health care, reduced expenses, and resolution of the primary care workforce deficit can be achieved.

In summary, I am advocating for change based on my own experience witnessing the significant impact that NPs can have on our health care system. Let us provide them the opportunity to perform optimally for each patient. The focus is not on intricate regulations; rather, it is on enhancing health care for the whole population of Connecticut.

I’m looking forward to witnessing a health care system that ensures universal benefits for all. Let’s make it happen!

Anitha D’Souza is a nurse care manager at Essen Medical Associates in the Bronx, NY. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice-Family Nurse Practitioner qualification at Sacred Heart University.