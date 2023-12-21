“Are you thinking about suicide?”

That’s one of the numerous questions I became comfortable asking while sitting through a mental health first aid course required for my university elective. For most, this would be a difficult question to ask, but mental health education in school systems has been increasingly encouraged as a result of cultural shifts, advocacy work, media coverage, and raised awareness particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

This openness is essential for decreasing stigma and motivating people to ask for support. While it is important for college students to be able to identify at-risk mental health situations, it is equally crucial for parents to be able to attain the same ability to recognize these symptoms within their children.

The state of Connecticut in particular has alarming rates of mental health concerns among young people. In Connecticut Children’s emergency department, 16% of children examined were positive for risks of suicide. A recent school health survey revealed over 70% of Connecticut high school students have reported their mental health as “not good”, and one-third of students have reported feeling sad or hopeless for two weeks or more.

However, only 25% of this population sought help for their mental health struggles. This data highlights how common it is for students to have mental health issues that are either untreated or not recognized. Limitations in detecting or understanding symptoms can frequently result in a delay in treatment and acknowledgment.

Mackenzie Hanley

A parent’s ability to detect warning signals in their children’s mental health early on can prevent their condition from worsening. Given they spend a great deal of time with their children, live in close proximity, and share a strong connection, parents can play a critical role in helping children identify mental health symptoms. If they are well-informed, their observations can result in quick assistance and intervention.

However, many parents lack this ability to recognize and support their children through mental health crises. In previous generations, parents’ education on mental health was restricted by cultural norms, historical stigma, and lack of access. A lack of awareness was reinforced by societal biases, educational inequalities, and resource constraints. Misinformation from professionals or an emphasis on physical rather than mental health served to further maintain this gap.

Mental Health First Aid training works to bridge this gap and provide parents with the skills to detect signs of mental health issues in their children early on, and how to approach these issues in an effective and supportive manner.

According to a poll from the Pew Research Center, four out of ten American parents report being extremely concerned that their kids could develop anxiety or depression. Out of all concerns proposed, data reveals the primary worry among parents is mental health. MHFA-certified parents are better able to identify potentially dangerous circumstances and actions in their children. Parents can be proactive in making their surroundings safer and ask for assistance when needed.

The training emphasizes active listening and communication techniques, helping parents to better understand and communicate with their children about mental health concerns. This open dialogue can strengthen the parent-child relationship as well. Oftentimes, many children are afraid to open up to their parents about their mental health because they believe they will not understand. With the right education, parents can help reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues.

When a child enters middle school, there should be a requirement for parents of students to take professional mental health courses. Through a state-funded program these courses could be offered through the school, in-person or online, at the parent’s convenience. With this training, children can talk about their mental health issues in a more approachable setting without the fear of being judged or misunderstood.

Though conversations revolving around mental health can be uncomfortable for some, it is crucial for well-being and can potentially save a life. The benefits of parents becoming mental health first aid certified are endless, as it opens doors for a healthier and more encouraging atmosphere for children by promoting a more understanding and informed approach to dealing with mental health issues.

Mackenzie Hanley is a junior at Sacred Heart University, majoring in health science on the pre-PA track.