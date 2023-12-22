There were over 69,000 Connecticut-grown Christmas trees sold in 2019, ranking tenth nationally, according to the most recent estimates from the Census of Horticultural Specialties.

The state fell behind other more populated states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Oregon, which all sold over 200,000 each for the same time period.

But when taking population into account, Connecticut sold two trees for every 100 residents, the seventh-highest rate in the country. It falls short of some New England states — Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire — which all have smaller populations than Connecticut and sold between 30,000 and 40,000 trees. Vermont sold five trees for every 100 residents, the highest in the country.

The thousands of trees sold in Connecticut amounted to some $3.8 million in retail sales.