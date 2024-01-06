A winter storm watch has been issued for Connecticut in advance of a weekend snow storm that could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of southern New England.

Forecasters expect the bulk of the precipitation to come late Saturday into Sunday, bringing with it a potential for strong winds. Five to 12 inches of snow is possible in parts of the state.

It would mark the first snowstorm of the season.

Snowfall totals where you live

A winter storm watch is in effect starting Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service warns of snow, heavy winds and difficult road conditions.

Inland portions of Connecticut could see snow accumulations of six to 12 inches. Five to 10 inches of snow are possible in southern portions of the state, with less expected on the coast.

“Amounts will be lower near the shore where rain mixes in,” Connecticut Public Meterologist Garett Argianas said. “Plan on travel delays Saturday night and Sunday.”

“Travel could be very difficult. Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages,” the National Weather Service says.

Drivers urged to avoid travel

Even a dusting of snow can make roads treacherous, officials warn. Slow down, avoid the plows and, if at all possible, stay home during the storm.

“With a mild winters the last few years it is critical that drivers be reminded that they need to adjust to the conditions,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, in a statement. “While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent skidding on slick roadways.”

“Stay off the roads,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday morning. “Be careful. We’re New Englanders. We know what to do.”

DOT deals with staffing shortages before the storm

Across the state, roads have been pre-treated for icing and hundreds of plow trucks are standing ready to clear the roads, said Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.

But a shortage of DOT plow truck drivers and contractors means it will take longer to clear the roads, he said.

“We’re short about a quarter of our contractors this year,” Eucalitto said. “It’s just a difficult job market, I think they’re having difficulty filling positions, just like we are.”

Drivers should stay off the roads, but if they have to travel, Eucalitto said, be patient and give plows the space to do their work.

“The fewer drivers we have, the longer it’s going to take for us to do our job,” he said.

Forecasters urge patience with storm projections

During the week forecasters urged patience as various storm models announced different projections for the storm — and its potential snowfall. Argianas said marginal temperatures have made forecasting this storm difficult.

“It will be kind of close to freezing, and that’s why we will have a greater level of uncertainty with this storm,” Argianas said.

Inland predictions call for snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

“With temperatures close to freezing, the snow is not going to be super fluffy,” Argianas said. “So it’s not going to pile up as much. But the potential for that mixing line to work into the shoreline — and maybe farther inland — is related to the temperature, and the ocean is still quite warm, so there is a lot going on here.”

Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.

This story was first published Jan. 3, 2024 and updated Jan. 5, 2024 by Connecticut Public.