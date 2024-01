Yash Roy is a CTMirror intern for fall 2023 and spring 2024. Originally from Princeton, New Jersey, he is a junior at Yale majoring in Global Affairs with certificates in Journalism and Data Science. Having reported for the New Haven Independent and Yale Daily News for two years, Yash has extensively covered New Haven and Connecticut politics, the state and city budget, economic inequality, police brutality, education and higher education. This summer, Yash reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on state politics. He also led an investigation into the property developers, local officials and state regulators involved in the building of two apartment complexes that were evacuated due to chemical contamination.