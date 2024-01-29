The Connecticut chapter of the Young Democrats held a public hearing at the Capitol on Monday to build its own issue priority list as a way to amplify Generation Z voices ahead of the legislative session.

Rep. Mike Demicco, D-Farmington, hosted the first legislative priority session with the Young Democrats to discuss the issues facing young voters. Several state representatives listened as high schoolers, college students and young adults from all over Connecticut spoke about the policies affecting them.

On Jan. 17, the Office of Legislative Research published its “Major Issues Report” for the 2024 session, outlining many of the policies lawmakers will debate.

“Our role is to amplify all the younger voices and to accentuate what we are passionate about, not just what we always hear from everyday Democrats,” said Andre Simons, the vice chair of operations for Young Democrats of Connecticut. “We get a packet of their [legislative priorities], but where is our skin in the game?”

Some spoke in support of some of the bigger policies at the forefront of the legislative session, including affordable housing, funding for higher education, and increased access to healthcare, but they emphasized the need for legislation supporting social equity.

“Racial justice and social equity are complex issues to me,” said Grace Carlos, the president of the Young Democrats of CT. “As we approach the new session, it’s imperative to me that we continue this work.”

The Young Democrats prioritized supporting LGBTQ+ issues, citing the increase in proposed book bans across the state, as well as the need for accessibility in school classrooms and political activism.

“It’s important we engage young people and give them a foundation,” said Rep. Amy Morrin Bello, D-Wethersfield. “We’re not sitting in these seats forever. I don’t want to be here in 10 years. I want someone younger to be here in 10 years.”

Jeremy Farrell, a Brookfield activist who works with high schoolers, discussed the disconnect Gen Z students have in state politics.

“We find a lot of teenagers … who are very involved in what’s going on at the national level but still don’t know what’s going on at the local level,” said Farrell. “They didn’t know who their local legislator was or how to get in contact with them.”

Members of the Young Democrats of Connecticut are hopeful to end the disconnect between state legislators and the younger generations.

“It’s the young people that are the most important people in this room today,” said Simons. “We usually have representatives talk at us.”

On Feb. 7, the Young Democrats plan to publish their own legislative priority— the same day the session begins.