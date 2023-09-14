A Diaspora in Focus

Connecticut is home to over 170,000 Asian residents.

Asian Americans are the country’s fastest-growing racial or ethnic group and projected to be its largest immigrant group by 2055. Last year, Connecticut became the first state in the nation to pass a law requiring public schools to teach Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, history, set to take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.

In recognition of this landmark legislation, CT Mirror photojournalist Yehyun Kim launched a project to interview and photograph one resident from each of the 21 Asian ethnicities as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

We’ll begin sharing the stories with you on Sunday.