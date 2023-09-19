A Diaspora in Focus

Southeast Asia An exploration of the Asian American experience in Connecticut

ABOUT THIS PROJECT Connecticut is home to more than 170,000 Asian residents. Asian Americans are the country’s fastest-growing racial or ethnic group and are projected to be its largest immigrant group by 2055. Last year, Connecticut became the first state in the nation to pass a law requiring public schools to teach Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, history, set to take effect in the 2025-2026 school year. In recognition of this landmark legislation, CT Mirror photojournalist Yehyun Kim launched a project to interview and photograph one Connecticut resident from each of the 21 Asian ethnicities as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. It would be impossible for any single project to capture the totality of the Asian American experience in the state. But, when woven together, the lives of the people represented here provide a glimpse into the richness and diversity of Connecticut’s Asian residents. Southeast Asia In these stories, we highlight Connecticut residents with roots in Southeast Asia, which includes Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Hmong ethnicity, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In this series East Asia South Asia

A Diaspora in Focus As the state develops an Asian American history curriculum for public schools, the CT Mirror profiled and photographed residents as a way to learn more about Asia’s 21 ethnicities. In this story, we highlight residents from Southeast Asia.

CAMBODIA Dany Khan Lives in: Bristol Born in: Cambodia Age: Did not respond Languages spoken: Khmer Works at: Nail salon, manufacturing company One thing Khan loves about living in Connecticut: Chanting the scriptures at the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut in Bristol

It was a big day for the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut in Bristol — the day they raised money to run the temple.

After sharing rice with monks, the group prayed and hung dollar bills on lines of trees, signifying the act of performing good deeds for others, and the temple members took seats on the floor or in chairs. Dany Khan was there, holding a mic and introducing monks before they started chanting scriptures.

Khan was introduced to Buddhism at a young age in Cambodia, where Buddhism is the state religion. More than 90% of the population practices the religion, according to the Embassy of Cambodia. Ironically, Khan didn’t become as devout as she is — enough to say that chanting the scripture is her favorite thing to do in Connecticut — until she moved to the state, where fewer than 1% of residents are Buddhist.

“It teaches you how to control your suffering,” she said.

Dany Khan, left, prays at the fundraising event at the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut in Bristol on Aug. 14, 2022. Khan also introduced the monks to other temple members before the prayer. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Members of the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut walk around the temple, holding the Money Tree. Buddhist members, many of whom have Cambodian ties, hung the money to help run the temple and the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut and to pray for their loved ones. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

The Venerable Hiang Uaen sprinkles water on the Buddhist laypersons at the Cambodian New Year event on April 15, 2023. The action signifies purification, renewal and good luck. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

As monks pass by, the Buddhists put a scoop of rice in their jar and donate money. The community members brought and shared rice and food with monks to honor their deceased family members and remind themselves to be kind to others. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Buddhist members share rice with a monk before the money tree ceremony. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Dany Khan put kuy teav, a Cambodian rice noodle soup, in a bowl for a visitor. She volunteered to do the work for the visitors despite her busy schedule with two jobs at a manufacturing company and a nail salon. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Temple members jump rope at the Cambodian New Year event on April 15, 2023. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano, State Senator Tony Hwang, and Attorney General William Tong also visited the ceremony. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

This fundamental lesson in Buddhism resonated with Khan, especially because she was going through hardships when she moved to Connecticut from Cambodia in December 2019. She didn’t meet her husband before their arranged marriage in the U.S., which is a tradition and norm in Cambodian culture. It took some time and effort to understand one another since they had lived in different countries with different lifestyles.

And while she could bring her biological son from her first marriage to the U.S., her adopted daughter had to stay behind with Khan’s brother because of a problem with her visa. Throughout all of this, Buddhism reminded her that she has a strong will that allows her to adapt to any community and practice kindness with everyone she meets.

Going beyond settling in her new community and working two jobs, she now hopes to pursue a goal of spreading the lesson to people back in Cambodia by being a Buddhist missionary in the country.

—Yehyun Kim

Dany Kahn hugs her mother-in-law, Um Thol, at the Cambodian New Year event in Bristol. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

INDONESIA Adam Putra Lives in: West Haven Born in: Worcester, MA Age: 19 Languages spoken: English Works as: Student One thing Putra loves about living in Connecticut: “That feeling of home,” said Putra. “I have a lot of memories here. A lot of good ones and a lot of bad ones, but all of them matter because they made me who I am.”

Adam Putra’s parents and brother came to the U.S. from Indonesia in 2000 when his father, Boyke, who worked in computer science, landed an IT job.

Shortly after they arrived, the dot-com bubble burst, and Boyke got laid off. Today, Boyke works full-time at Trader Joe’s, as well as a couple days a week doing rest area and highway maintenance.

“As long as I am healthy, I will do whatever I can to support my kids,” he said.

As the only member of his family born in the U.S., Adam felt frustrated by the obstacles his parents and brothers had to face.

Adam Putra takes a walk with his girlfriend, Melanie Avellaneda, 18, and her dog, Maki, at East Rock Park in New Haven in May 2023. When Putra was a teenager, he hid that his family was from Indonesia because he felt many other students weren't aware of Indonesia and looked down upon the Asian culture. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Growing up, people told him that his parents’ retail jobs were somehow a sign that they weren’t hard workers. But watching his parents work nights and weekends, Adam knew that wasn’t true.

“I can confidently say they worked harder than most people,” he said.

Adam also watched as his brother, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient, struggled to navigate the college admissions process. Despite being the high school valedictorian, Adam’s brother, Alif, got turned down for scholarships because of his immigration status.

“My focus changed from going to the best college to finding basically any college that would be willing to help us,” explained Alif, who eventually managed to get financial aid from UConn, where he graduated with a degree in computer science.

Alif now works as a software engineer. Adam hopes to do the same when he graduates from UConn, where he is a sophomore, also majoring in computer science. Both of them chose to work in the same field that brought their father to the U.S.

“I was so proud of them, of course,” said Boyke of seeing his sons follow in his footsteps. He hopes his sons reach a level of success that he never did, where they have time to find joy outside of their work.

Boyke Putra, and his two sons, Adam Putra, center, and Alif Al Biruni, pose for a portrait. Boyke has worked extra hours to support his sons as they study computer science as undergraduates, which Boyke studied in Indonesia as well. "As long as I am healthy, I will do whatever I can to support my kids," Boyke said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

“More [success] in life … [so] life is not just about working, but also you can explore more outside the work, like hobbies,” he said.

In West Haven, Adam was one one of the few Asian kids in school and often shied away from his Indonesian identity. But in recent years, Adam has developed pride in his family’s culture.

He credits the shift to the rise in popularity of Asian celebrities in pop culture but also to the people he surrounds himself with.

“I don't really feel like I have to hide anything anymore,” said Adam. “I guess the world seeing that Asia exists allows me to try to be myself sometimes. But I've also been hanging around more people that just accept me for who I am.”

—Katy Golvala

Adam Putra recently founded a club for Filipino, Indonesian and Singaporean students at the University of Connecticut. As he got older, Putra became comfortable with revealing his Asian culture and identity, he said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror Adam Putra practices guitar at home. Putra started learning guitar and piano at 14 and is in a band. His father didn't get the opportunity to purchase a guitar or take music lessons in Indonesia, but he wanted his children to enjoy the hobbies and explore the world. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

LAOS Sar Phouthasack Lives in: Windsor Born in: Luang Prabang, Laos Age: 79 Languages spoken: Lao, Thai, English Works as: Retired One thing Phouthasack loves about living in Connecticut: “I do a lot of gardening in my backyard. I grow up something, I give it to my neighbor,” he said, adding that his neighbor often returns the favor. “We share together.”

The Vietnam War is a pillar of American history, but far fewer people know about the covert U.S. operation in Laos — known as the Secret War — that occurred in its shadow.

In an effort to prevent the spread of communism in Laos and block North Vietnamese supply routes, the CIA secretly recruited, trained and deployed a Special Guerrilla Unit, made up of Lao, Hmong and Thai fighters. The arrangement allowed the U.S. government to preserve its interests in Laos without the use of American troops, which would have violated an international treaty that declared the country neutral.

Sar Phouthasack served as part of the Special Guerilla Unit, or SGU, and the combat missions he participated in still live in his memory as some of the proudest moments of his life.

"I pride myself on the past, what I did, what I have done. I had a lot of combat missions," Sar Phouthasack said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

In 1964, he parachuted out of a plane into North Vietnam and spent the next three months and 25 days in the jungle. During his time in service, he blocked convoys, stopped North Vietnamese troops from advancing into South Vietnam and thwarted their operations along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, the Communist army’s main supply route between North and South Vietnam, which passed through Laos and Cambodia.

“I’m so proud of what I did and what I’ve done,” said Phouthasack. “We help a lot of American troops.”

The effort came at an immense cost to Laos. More than 35,000 SGU soldiers lost their lives. In an effort to block the North Vietnamese troops, the United States dropped 2 million tons of bombs on Laos between 1963 and 1974, making it, per capita, the most heavily bombed country in history.

Sar Phouthasack, commander of the veterans group who worked for the CIA's special Army unit, talks to other Hmong and Laotian Special Guerrilla Unit veterans at the ceremony. After Laos became a communist country in 1975 and the new government began to imprison people from the opposition, Phouthasack fled to Thailand along with hundreds of thousands of fellow Laotian veterans. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror A staffer picks up a Connecticut badge to honor the services of the Hmong and Laotian Special Guerrilla Unit on Oct. 8, 2022. Connecticut is the first state in the nation to provide them with the burial rights in national cemeteries after Congress enacted the Hmong Veterans' Service Recognition Act in 2018. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Laos fell to the Communists in 1975. The new government began rounding up people from the opposition into prisoner of war camps. Phouthasack, along with hundreds of thousands of his fellow Laotians, fled the country for Thailand.

In February 1983, Phouthasack moved to Connecticut. During his first three years in the United States, he worked as an inspector at an aerospace manufacturing company every day from 5:30 in the evening to 7 in the morning, eventually earning enough to bring his wife and eight children to the country as well.

A combat helmet that Sar Phouthasack wore during the war is displayed at his house. Phouthasack also donated the metal base at the Veterans Memorial Park where a restored Army Huey helicopter was dedicated to Hmong and Laos veterans. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror Photos of the Hmong and Laotian Special Guerrilla Unit decorate the walls at Sar Phouthasack's home. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Now retired, Phouthasack dedicates his time to preserving the legacy of the Special Guerilla Unit for future generations. He organized the construction of a monument in Middletown to honor the efforts of the SGU soldiers during the Secret War.

“You never, ever forget history. You have to learn from history. Learn from bad to good,” Phouthasack said.

The monument — a restored Huey helicopter that was used in combat — sits outside the Greater Middletown Military Museum. It was installed in 2018, and Phouthasack still has more additions he wants to make, including a wall that displays the five branches of the U.S. military.

“I honor them,” Phouthasack said of the American troops. “We fought together.”

—Katy Golvala

Sar Phouthasack poses in his basement, which is full of photos and objects related to the Hmong and Laotian Special Guerrilla Unit, in August 2022. "I honor them," Phouthasack said of the American troops. "We fought together." Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

HMONG Pheng Yang Lives in: Vernon Born in: Rockville, CT Age: 38 Languages spoken: English, Hmong One thing Yang loves about living in Connecticut: Hmong people are organized into clans where everyone shares the same last name. In other states with larger Hmong populations, like California and Minnesota, Hmong people tend to spend time with their own clans. But, in Connecticut, the roughly 150 Hmong residents operate as one clan. “I think that's one of the great things about being from Connecticut and being small is we're all family,” said Yang.

Pheng Yang serves as the vice president of the Hmong Foundation of Connecticut, which connects Hmong people in the state and works to preserve Hmong culture in the United States.

For hundreds of years, Hmong people lived high in the mountains of Laos, Vietnam and Thailand, harvesting and farming enough crops to sustain the community while maintaining a culture centered around the belief in a deep connection between the spiritual world and physical world.

“​​In our culture, we have a strong belief in spirits and our ancestors,” said Yang, explaining that Hmong people pray to their ancestors in the same way that other religions pray to a higher being. “We ask them to help us, to protect us and watch us.”

Pheng Yang, in a blue shirt, takes notes of the lesson about Hmong traditional rituals taught by Vam Kub Xyooj, one of the older people in the clan, in Enfield in June 2023. The class for younger Hmong people included how to do Hu Plig, a ritual performed for balance and to call back the spirit of someone who has suffered from illness or misfortune. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

While the Vietnam War raged, a much less public war took place in Laos. In what came to be known as the Secret War, the CIA recruited, trained and deployed a Special Guerilla Unit to fight against communist forces in the country. The vast majority of these fighters were Hmong.

In 1975, the communists took over Laos, and many Hmong fled the country, with over 100,000 dying in an effort to reach Thailand. Those who migrated successfully ended up in refugee camps. Eventually, about 100,000 Hmong people settled in the United States.

Pheng Yang, second from right, and other Hmong volunteers laugh as they make eggrolls for a fundraising event in Manchester in April 2023. "We're all family even if you're not related," Yang said of the Connecticut Hmong culture. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

In the late 70s, Yang’s elders started what would later become the Hmong Foundation of Connecticut, a community where Hmong immigrants in the state could connect to share resources on how to navigate their new home, from finding a job to getting a driver’s license.

“It was just, ‘We're in a new world. Let's help each other. Let's stay close. And if you learn something, you can help us learn something,’” said Yang, explaining the idea behind the organization at the start.

Now Yang’s generation, many of whom were born in the United States, has begun to take over the organization. With that passing of the torch, the mission has shifted from resource sharing to cultural preservation.

"Even though we're born here, we still grew up in a very immigrant, ethnic kind of culture. So we're still aware," Pheng Yang said. "But as we continue into the future, we may and probably already are losing a little bit of our cultural touch. One of our missions is to preserve the Hmong culture." Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

About 35 Hmong people volunteered to mix, roll, fry and serve eggrolls to roughly 110 people who preordered and picked up the food on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Some wore Hmong aprons with distinctive, colorful patterns. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Pheng Yang, vice president of the Hmong Foundation of Connecticut, gives directions to volunteers at the fundraising event. The foundation started by older Hmongs is being handed down to the younger generation. "Maybe it's time for a younger generation to step up," Yang said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Hmong volunteers fill the eggroll dough with vegetables. Many Hmong people in Connecticut, including Pheng Yang's parents and grandparents, are from Laos. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Over the past few months, the foundation has held classes led by elders meant to instruct younger generations on how to lead a spirit calling, or Hu Plig, which combats illness and bad luck. Yang said the foundation recorded the classes so they can serve as resources in the future, as well.

“We may, and probably already are, losing a little bit of our cultural touch,” said Yang of his generation. “We want to make sure that our or the next generations continue to at least understand and practice some of the cultural customs.”

— Katy Golvala

MALAYSIA Natasha Ghazali Lives in: West Haven Born in: New Haven, CT Age: 23 Languages spoken: English, Korean, Malay, Spanish Works as: Interpretation Manager at the Yale Peabody Museum One thing Ghazali loves about living in Connecticut: “For me, all the love and energy that I feel like I got when I was raised here,” Ghazali said. Growing up in West Haven and New Haven, adults in her community would say that after graduating from Yale, she should get out of here and go make a big change. “Why would I leave? I want to be part of that too … I want to care about the place that I grew up in. I'm in no rush to leave.”

The Malaysian community has been a constant presence in Natasha Ghazali’s life, even though she was born and raised in Connecticut.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t surrounded by Malaysians,” said Ghazali.

The child of two Malaysian immigrants, Ghazali grew up in West Haven, where her family and the other Malaysian families nearby would get together often for potlucks, community events and holiday celebrations.

Natasha Ghazali, second from left, leads the Sci.CORPS, a Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History course for high school students. The participants discussed exhibition content about green gentrification in March 2023. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Her parents would often drop Ghazali off at a friend’s house in town, in an apartment complex where several Malaysian families all lived close by. Ghazali, her brother and the other kids would spend their days bouncing from house to house.

Ghazali attended school at New Haven Academy and ACES Educational Center for the Arts, where she said she didn’t see many other Malaysians. But at home, it was the opposite.

“It felt like I had school friends and home friends. And my home friends were almost all Malaysian,” she said.

Even though Ghazali and the friends she grew up with are spread out now, they still make time to see each other often. They take an annual camping trip together every summer, a tradition started by their parents that they continue. And they often get together in small groups to try their hand at Malaysian cooking, which Ghazali said never tastes quite as good as when their parents make the dishes.

Growing up in West Haven, Natasha Ghazali, right, her mom, Rose Tina Ab Hamid, and dad would often walk on the West Haven Beach. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

When Ghazali was 16, she landed her first job at the Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, a museum fondly known as "the dinosaur museum" because of all the fossils in its collection. After graduating from Yale last May with a degree in Ethnicity, Race and Migration, Ghazali took a full-time position with the Peabody on its exhibitions team.

“It feels full circle coming home to the museum, but in a very different role,” said Ghazali.

Her responsibilities also include thinking about how to shift the museum’s relationship to its community ahead of its 2024 reopening.

Natasha Ghazali talks to her mom, Rose Tina Ab Hamid, about what to cook for dinner while walking at the West Haven beach on April 7, 2023. Both were fasting between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

The Peabody closed at the end of 2019 to allow for a three-year, $200 million renovation. During the closure, the museum isn’t just focusing on upgrades to its physical space. It also wants to emerge from the renovation as a better community member in New Haven by creating a more welcoming and inclusive space with better representation.

“I do see the work I’m doing as directly related to my upbringing and my passions and interests,” said Ghazali. “I'm always sort of thinking about power and how to make the Peabody a more inclusive space, a welcoming space and also a space that can just talk critically about our history.”

— Katy Golvala

MYANMAR Jet Smee Lives in: Hartford Born in: the Mae La refugee camp in Thailand after his parents fled Myanmar Age: 15 Languages spoken: English, Karen Works as: Student One thing Smee loves about living in Connecticut: Living in Hartford near the Asian grocery store, A Dong, Smee likes that everything is close. He can get around to places on his bike, including the Central Baptist Church in Hartford.

Jet Smee, 15, spends his weekends with the band at Central Baptist Church in Hartford. He joined the group earlier this year as a guitarist.

“Sometimes I mess up when I play, but you get used to it. You get better. You can improve,” he said.

The band practices for two hours every Saturday and then plays during the church’s Karen-language service every Sunday. Smee and his family belong to the Karen ethnic group of Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.

The Karen, one of the country’s largest ethnic minorities, suffered years of ethnic and religious persecution at the hands of the Burmese Military Dictatorship. Many, including Smee’s parents, fled the country for refugee camps in Thailand. In 2007, Smee was born. Six months later, the family left for the U.S. and were among the first Karen refugees to settle in Hartford.

Nine church members pray before they start band practice at the Central Baptist Church basement in Hartford in June 2023. Sha K Paw, right, and his son, Jet Smee, 15, second from right, spend much time with church members on weekends, joining the practice every Saturday and going to church every Sunday. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Today, there are roughly 200 Karen families living in Hartford, many of whom are Baptist. Karen congregants make up more than half of Central Baptist churchgoers.

John Endler, the pastor at Central Baptist for over 20 years, remembers the Sunday in 2008 when the first Karen refugees came to church. It was the middle of winter and Hartford was blanketed in snow, quite the opposite of the hot, tropical climate of Thailand.

“People came wearing flip flops,” recalled Endler. “We quickly mobilized to get people winter clothing.”

Sha K Paw, left, talks to his son, Jet Smee, 15, during the church service for Karen people. Smee was born in a refugee camp in Thailand after his family fled from Myanmar to escape persecution. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Smee has been attending church since he was around 5. His father, Sha K Paw, a missionary who teaches Sunday school at the church, encouraged him to join the band and become part of the next generation of church leaders.

“When they get older, I’ll take over [and] start with other younger people,” Smee said of his father’s generation. “That’s how the cycle begins.”

Smee said music is one of his favorite parts of Sunday service. He’s able to speak Karen fluently with his family, but he said he sometimes finds it difficult to follow the services because there are religious words he doesn’t recognize. But he always connects with the music.

— Katy Golvala

Jet Smee, second from right, his father Sha K Paw, and band members perform during the church service for Karen people. Paw also volunteers to teach the Karen language to children before the service. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror Many Karen teenagers and children, including Jet Smee, joined the church service at the Central Baptist Church in Hartford. Flags of communities that the church has served were hung in the center, including the flags of Karen, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Russia, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, The Philippines, Vietnam, Ukraine, Scotland and Togo. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

PHILIPPINES Zaheer Turtem Lives in: Bristol Born in: Baguio, Philippines Age: 21 Languages spoken: Ilocano, English, Kankanaey Works as: Student One thing Turtem loves about living in Connecticut: The job and educational opportunities that he wouldn’t have had in the Philippines, such as studying nursing at school and having a great chance of getting a well-paying job after graduation. “I learned to love nursing so much I’m just really excited to graduate soon,” Turtem said.

When Zaheer Turtem started as a freshman at UConn, he wanted to become a doctor. But he began to realize that he wasn’t as interested in medicine itself as much as he was interested in working closely with patients. Soon enough, his ambitions turned to nursing.

“A lot of the time, the person that patients have the easiest access to in a health care setting is the nurse. And so I wanted to be in that privileged position,” explained Turtem, now a third-year nursing student.

Once he starts working, Turtem will join a rich legacy of Filipino nurses working in the United States.

Nursing students line up at a ceremony in August 2022 before they start learning hands-on at hospitals. "I saw more appeal in helping patients," Turtem said. "Knowing that I would be there when they need me." Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Following the colonization of the Philippines in 1898, the United States-controlled colonial government established Westernized nursing schools and hospitals. During the mid- to late 20th century, several factors, including the end of World War II and the launch of Medicare and Medicaid, created a greater demand for nurses in the U.S. Easing immigration policies also allowed for more people to come in from other countries to fill those roles.

Filipino nurses, who were fluent in English and trained in American nursing, were a natural fit. But the opportunity didn’t come without a cost. Like other nurses trained abroad, Filipino nurses were often sent to work at understaffed and under-resourced hospitals. A March 2021 study estimated that Filipinos comprised at least a quarter of the nearly 330 nurses that had died of COVID, even though they make up just 4% of the workforce.

Zaheer Turtem watches a demonstration during a nursing class at the University of Connecticut. Turtem said his mom, who is a nurse, would never come back from work frustrated or regretful, even if she was tired after a long shift. "She enjoyed it. I can only hope to be like her one day," Turtem said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Since 1960, 150,000 Filipino nurses have immigrated to the U.S. and, as of 2019, 1 in 20 registered nurses identified as Filipino. Turtem’s mother is one of them.

In 2011, when Turtem was 9 years old, his mother, Tracy, got a nursing job in the U.S. and immigrated with her husband and four children. As a child, Turtem would see her return home from 16-hour shifts. She seemed tired, but also as if she knew she had chosen a worthwhile path.

“The biggest influence that I have in terms of my choice in pursuing nursing as my major was actually my mother,” he said. “I can only hope to be her one day, where I can come back from tiring and strenuous work but still know that it is what I wanted to do.”

— Katy Golvala

Zaheer Turtem, far right, talks to classmates after a nursing class at the University of Connecticut. Turtem immigrated from the Philippines when he was in the fifth grade, along with his mom whose nursing work experience allowed her family to immigrate to the U.S. As of 2019, 1 in 20 registered nurses identified as Filipino. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

SINGAPORE Rachel Heng Lives in: Middletown and Brooklyn, NY Born in: Singapore, Singapore Age: 35 Languages spoken: English, French, Mandarin Works as: Author, assistant professor One thing Heng loves about living in Connecticut: The English department at Wesleyan, which she said feels “extremely warm, yet, I would say, rigorous at the highest level creatively.” In particular, she enjoys the energy she gets from her students. “I find it hugely inspiring. It’s very, very dynamic. Students are really passionate.”

The idea for Rachel Heng’s latest novel, "The Great Reclamation," began with a vision of the coast extending out into the sea.

Published in March, the novel tells the story of a young boy growing up in Singapore in the two decades before the country gained independence. It grapples with the phenomenon of land reclamation, the process by which the government has expanded the size of the tiny island nation by essentially dumping sand into the surrounding sea.

“It’s just a really interesting part of Singaporean history that I find fascinating,” said Heng. “The sense of ‘We don’t have enough land? We’ll just make more land.’ This sense of ‘We can do anything.’ To me, that feels very Singaporean.”

Rachel Heng discusses her new book, The Great Reclamation, with author Hwee Goh at Books Kinokuniya in Singapore on August 12, 2023. Courtesy of Rachel Heng

Since becoming independent in 1965, Singapore has grown in size from 224 to 277 square miles. And land reclamation is just part of its staggering economic progress. Today, the country is one of the richest in the world, but until very recently, that wasn’t the case. Heng’s mother grew up in a home without running water. Her grandparents never learned to read.

“If you told me when I was younger, or you told my parents’ generation that, today, what Singapore would be most known for globally was the super rich, that would have been totally mind-boggling,” she said.

There’s also a cost to all that development.

“All these places that you associate with personal memories or a sense of identity or who you are, they just vanish within the span of a number of years,” she said. “In Singapore, the pace at which it happens is so quick and there is something dislocating about it. And there’s a grief that comes with that that I think isn’t talked about much.”

Rachel Heng hosts a reading and Q&A of her new book, The Great Reclamation, at Book Bar in Singapore on August 13, 2023. Courtesy of Rachel Heng

Today, Heng splits her time between New York City and Middletown, where she teaches English at Wesleyan University. She first came to the United States to attend college at Columbia University. It was only in leaving Singapore that she began to question the country’s approach to what she refers to as “economic progress at all costs.”

“My relationship with Singapore is a complicated, loving one, I would say, in the way that it can be with your closest family. And so there are many things about it that I struggle with,” she said. “But, at the same time, it doesn’t mean that I reject it all.”

Heng said writing "The Great Reclamation" helped her explore the complicated parts of her relationship to her home country. And she’s been excited about the reception it's received, particularly from other Singaporeans.

“It helped me articulate a lot of things that I had lived with or was carrying but never put into words,” said Heng. “And then finding myself in conversation with other people, which is arguably what all of literature is about.”

— Katy Golvala

THAILAND Theeradej Juntorn Lives in: West Hartford Born in: Bangkok, Thailand Age: 47 Languages spoken: English, Thai Works as: Server and cook, Sweet Chilli One thing Juntorn loves about living in Connecticut: The nature. In Thailand, he explained, houses are close together. “We have a backyard. We have more space,” said Juntorn of life in West Hartford.

Theeradej Juntorn, 47, and his wife, Peiama Juntorn, arrived in Connecticut from Thailand in 2011, the year before the birth of their son, Caney.

“Education for the kids,” said Juntorn when asked why he decided to come to the U.S., explaining that, in Thailand, “if you want to give your kids opportunity, you have to pay more.”

In Thailand, Juntorn explained, schools charge tuition, and the better the school, the more expensive it is. International schools that teach English, which Juntorn wanted his children to learn, can cost as much as $30,000 a year — a fortune, especially considering his salary in Thailand was roughly $12,000 a year.

Theeradej Juntorn, 47, second from left, says goodbye to his daughter, Kyly Juntorn, 3, before returning to work after a lunch break in May 2023. To the right are his wife, Peiama Juntorn, and their son, Caney Juntorn, in their back yard. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Juntorn works as a server at Sweet Chilli, a popular Thai restaurant in West Hartford. He works six days a week, from 11:30 in the morning to 9 or 9:30 at night, depending on the day. His cousin owns the restaurant, and nearly all the employees are family members.

Every day, he gets an afternoon break from 2:30 to 4:30. He lives near the restaurant, so he typically goes home to spend time with his kids, Caney, 10, and Kyly, 6. He takes a few days off every year for vacation, and his family enjoys making trips to Rocky Neck State Park in the summer.

Theeradej Juntorn, center, orders a part needed at the restaurant Sweet Chilli in West Hartford in May 2023. Juntorn's family is from Thailand and runs the Thai restaurant, including his uncle, Somchok Janthara, second from right, his mom and cousin. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Theeradej Juntorn wipes the front door at Sweet Chilli in West Hartford in May 2023. When Juntorn first came to the U.S. in 2015, he started washing dishes and cleaning the tables at the restaurant. He is now the manager and a server. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Theeradej Juntorn settles his daughter, Kyly, 3, into a child seat before picking up his son from school. During the two-hour lunch break at work, Juntorn picks up his son, helps him with homework and plays with his kids. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Caney Juntorn, 10, sets up a bird feeder in his backyard in West Hartford. By the time his father, Theeradej, left Thailand, houses were so close to each other that kids had no place to hang out and had to play in the road, the elder Juntorn said. "Here, trees are everywhere," Theeradej said of what he likes about Connecticut. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Karntana Juntorn, right, feeds her granddaughter, Kyly, 3, during a lunch break. Theeradej Juntorn said it's great that he works with his family, because non-family employees would leave after a short time and new employees have to be trained again. His current family restaurant team has been together since 2015. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Theeradej Juntorn helps his son, Caney, 10, with his homework during a lunch break. Theeradej wanted his children to be fluent in English as that's the language widely used in the world. But back in Thailand, sending a kid to a school where students grow up bilingual cost more than his annual salary, Theeradej said. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Juntorn said he’s gotten used to restaurant work and doesn’t find it all that difficult, though lately, it’s been hard to find extra cooks and servers to staff up for weekend shifts. On particularly busy nights, he helps with the cooking.

Yelp reviewers rave about how authentically Thai the food is at Sweet Chili, but Juntorn, with a laugh, said that’s not quite true. He’s noticed Americans eat more butter, bread and cheese than Thai people but tolerate far less spice.

“Thai food is sometimes so spicy,” he said. “You need to adapt for the American people.”

— Katy Golvala

Theeradej Juntorn watches his daughter, Kyly, 3, blow dandelion seeds while waiting to pick up his son from school. Juntorn said he came to the U.S. mainly for a better education of his children. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

VIETNAM Kimberly Nguyen Lives in: New Britain Born in: Hartford, CT Age: 25 Languages spoken: English, Vietnamese Works as: Communications coordinator at End Hunger Connecticut!, portrait and wedding photographer One thing Nguyen loves about living in Connecticut: The people that are here. There are so many change-makers, creative people and activists who come together for a common cause, she said.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2020, Kimberly Nguyen joined the Chinatown project, an Instagram account started by her friends, Aubrey Tang and Billy Chen. They created the page to introduce businesses in Boston Chinatown to others through photos, videos and interviews of business owners on Instagram. They wanted to help the businesses survive during the arduous time when the rising hate crimes against Asians, along with the pandemic, were taking a toll on them.

‘Why not Connecticut?’ she thought to herself. She recently joined the SPARC project as a photographer with the goal of building a database for Asian businesses across Connecticut, and eventually, the country.

Kimberly Nguyen listens to a legislative discussion while taking photos for End Hunger!. Her parents immigrated from Vietnam, and Nguyen was born and raised in Connecticut. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

But just a few years ago, Nguyen did not envision herself as a storyteller helping the local Asian community thrive. She was instead taking prerequisite courses in college to apply to medical school. Her parents never told her to pursue a medical career, but she assumed that was what they wanted. Her parents immigrated from Vietnam to the U.S. more than a decade after the Vietnam War.

“Your parents have sacrificed to come here for you — your goals and your dreams,” Nguyen said. “Do I pursue my own goals and dreams that might not be a clear-cut path to what you do to ‘succeed’, like lawyer, engineer, doctor?”

Kimberly Nguyen photographs a legislative education meeting on Feb. 7, 2023. Nguyen said she thought of whether to pursue a career that she feels passionate about, but isn't considered a clear-cut success. "Your parents have sacrificed to come here for you," Nguyen said. "Do I pursue my own goals and dreams?" Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Growing up in Newington, a predominantly white town, learning about the Vietnam War in school would make her uncomfortable. “I felt like I had a responsibility to represent Vietnamese people when we talk about the Vietnamese War. But I couldn't, because that's not like my lived experience.”

It was later in her life at the University of Connecticut that she could read books by Asian American authors and talk about the experiences of Asian Americans in class that she could relate to. “I was like, ‘Wow, I've never been in a class like this before,'” she said. “It was sad that I didn't grow up with those kinds of classes, because then I would have felt like there's more space for me.”

— Yehyun Kim

Kimberly Nguyen photographs the Vietnamese American family that runs Pho Ly in Vernon. From left, Andy Ly, Nini Ly, and Namtran Huyentonnu. Nguyen said she wants to use her writing and photography skills for her community. Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

