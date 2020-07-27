Steady Habits: Debating Police Reform, Lawmakers Talk About Racism “In Real Time”

The State Senate takes up a controversial police reform bill this week, after what many saw as a raw and emotional overnight debate on the floor of the House. The bill, pushed by progressive Democrats following the death of George Floyd, passed along party lines, and was the subject of demonstrations in support of both Black Lives Matter and police outside the capitol.

This week on “Steady Habits,” The CT Mirror’s criminal justice reporter Kelan Lyons joins us, along with Ndidi Moses, past president of the Connecticut Bar Association and an assistant U.S. Attorney. She’s leading efforts to bring sides together to talk. “To change, you have to get out of your comfort zone,” Moses says.