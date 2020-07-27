This week on “Steady Habits,” a look at how Connecticut's Housing Commissioner and housing advocates are approaching the..Jul 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Debating Police Reform, Lawmakers Talk About Racism “In Real Time”
This week on “Steady Habits,” we gain insight into the most contentious vote from last week’s special legislative session: police reform. In this two-part conversation, Host John Dankosky breaks down the debate and vote in last week’s General Assembly session, what you need to know going into this week’s Senate session, and how we can best tackle such divisive territory going forward.
The State Senate takes up a controversial police reform bill this week, after what many saw as a raw and emotional overnight debate on the floor of the House. The bill, pushed by progressive Democrats following the death of George Floyd, passed along party lines, and was the subject of demonstrations in support of both Black Lives Matter and police outside the capitol.
This week on “Steady Habits,” The CT Mirror’s criminal justice reporter Kelan Lyons joins us, along with Ndidi Moses, past president of the Connecticut Bar Association and an assistant U.S. Attorney. She’s leading efforts to bring sides together to talk. “To change, you have to get out of your comfort zone,” Moses says.
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court’s religion ‘project’
This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From..Jul 09, 2020
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it
Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Shawn Wooden is ‘having trouble breathing in the country I love’
"This is the America I know," State Treasurer Shawn Wooden says, reflecting on a lifetime spent facing systemic..Jun 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Gov. Lamont talks reopening after Day 1, outlines next phases
Gov. Ned Lamont joins us at the end of the first day of reopening in Connecticut to give..May 21, 2020
Reopening Connecticut: Is It Too Soon To Reopen Our State?
Today, Connecticut begins the long, winding process of reopening. We're kicking off a new series on "Steady Habits"..May 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont's firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state's public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso..May 14, 2020
Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Three lessons for governing after the pandemic
Congressman Jim Himes has spent some time in recent days debating whether to give himself a buzz cut...Apr 29, 2020
Steady Habits: Finding a path to reopen Connecticut — and America
Congressman John Larson, an 11-term Democrat from East Hartford, has agreed to join President Donald Trump's task force..Apr 22, 2020
Steady Habits: A census and an election, interrupted
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says the coronavirus pandemic has presented Connecticut with challenges "of the magnitude" of a..Apr 17, 2020
Steady Habits: Yale researcher studies viruses ‘for the good they can do’
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That's not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now...Apr 08, 2020
Steady Habits: Former Yale expert says it’s time to get back to work, in waves
Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells..Apr 02, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.