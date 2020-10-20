It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of industries barely hanging on through the pandemic – the performing arts might be taking the biggest blow.
Many theaters, playhouses, music clubs and art museums already existed on thin margins, but what happens when you take away the crowds for a year, maybe more? There are still many lingering questions about when these theaters can reopen, and when they do, will people want to come back?
Broadway theaters in New York are shut down through May of next year. Meanwhile, Connecticut has its own performing arts crisis to contend with: six prestigious regional theaters, known as The Connecticut Flagship Producing Theaters, that have no clear pathway to reopening their doors. The six theaters banded together to ask the state for $12 million in CARES act funding, but this week, they learned that state grants would only total $9 million for the whole sector.
Today on “Steady Habits,” John is joined by his podcast producer Jessica Freedman, whose article, “COVID leaves Connecticut’s theater scene seeking a way forward,” is up on The CT Mirror now. On this episode, they dive into the collapse of one theater in particular: Goodspeed Musicals of East Haddam.
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut
Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House..Oct 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Pollster Stan Greenberg says undecided voters have already decided
Stanley Greenberg has been in the middle of Democratic Party politics for decades. His work as a pollster..Sep 28, 2020
Tong takes on big oil
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil charges the company with lying about climate change. He says..Sep 25, 2020
Steady Habits: Why can’t Connecticut keep the lights on?
A series of big power outages in the middle of a pandemic has Connecticut residents mad at electric..Sep 14, 2020
Steady Habits: Doug Glanville on protests and athletes using their power
Four years after quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, and three months after..Sep 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Is Connecticut calling New York’s millennials?
We've been hearing for years that young people are leaving Connecticut. Why? Well, our cities aren’t interesting enough,..Aug 30, 2020
Steady Habits: GOP chaos, weird conventions, and a chance to change Connecticut’s voting habits
Listen to highlights from our first-ever "Steady Habits Live!" event and more. The Republican convention starts today, and..Aug 24, 2020
Steady Habits: Will the pandemic primary show Connecticut a new path to early voting?
This week on "Steady Habits," John speaks with the state’s top election official, Secretary of the State Denise..Aug 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Are Connecticut students facing another “lost school year?”
This episode of "Steady Habits" is the second episode in our two-part "Back to School" series. Yesterday, we..Aug 04, 2020
Steady Habits: Colleges bet on ‘Pods’ and peer pressure to contain COVID this fall
Now that August is here, and reopening plans for colleges and universities seem less abstract, the reality is..Aug 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Debating Police Reform, Lawmakers Talk About Racism “In Real Time”
This week on “Steady Habits,” we gain insight into the most contentious vote from last week’s special legislative..Jul 27, 2020
Steady Habits: As deadlines loom, could Connecticut face an eviction crisis?
This week on “Steady Habits,” a look at how Connecticut's Housing Commissioner and housing advocates are approaching the..Jul 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court’s religion ‘project’
This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From..Jul 09, 2020
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.