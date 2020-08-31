Steady Habits: Is Connecticut Calling New York’s Millennials?

We’ve been hearing for years that young people are leaving Connecticut. Why? Well, our cities aren’t interesting enough, and our suburbs aren’t built for the lives they want to live. It’s too expensive, there’s not enough public transportation, and there aren’t enough other other young people around.

But, at least in Fairfield County, that trend may be turning around, and we have a pandemic to thank.

Cities like Boston and New York, with their trendy neighborhoods, available public transit, and high density of bars and restaurants have been attracting young people who grew up in Connecticut for decades. But a lot of those bars and restaurants are closed, public transit can be a scary place these days, and the idea of living with four roommates in a small apartment has lost some of its luster in the age of social distancing.

Jessica Freedman writes for the CT Mirror’s Viewpoints section. And this week – her “Millennial Pulse” piece is titled: New York is losing its young people: Is Connecticut gaining them? This week, she joins John to answer that question.