This week, we continue our conversation with Doug Suisman, the architect and urban planner, who is leading an..Apr 19, 2021
Steady Habits: Single Moms in CT hit hardest by pandemic
Everyone has had their lives upended by the pandemic. But the problem has been felt most acutely by women, with more than 2 million leaving the workforce nationwide.
And parents’ lives have been disrupted, as they juggle jobs with at-home or blended learning for their school-age children, and limited child care options.
Put those together, and you can see the problem for single working mothers. Job insecurity, housing insecurity, and food insecurity are all realities, on top of the stress of living through a pandemic while raising children.
Corie Tracy tells me, “self-care has not been a priority” as she goes through life as the working mother of two. Kara Dwyer sees the impact of stress in her life as she juggles three jobs and an eighth-grader at home.
They’re two of the women profiled in a series of stories to be published this week in the CT Mirror. A look at how the pandemic has affected the lives of single mothers in the state. This episode, we meet them, find out how they’re coping, and brainstorm some strategies to make their lives just a bit better.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: The plan to transform Hartford’s highways, riverfront and fortunes
This week, we take a look into the future of Connecticut’s capital city. And not a science fiction..Apr 07, 2021
Steady Habits: Exoneree says compassion, legislation important for those leaving prison
If you talk with Scott Lewis, you hear a lot of things that sound like this: “When you..Mar 31, 2021
Steady Habits: Journals tell story of a pandemic year filled with sadness, loss and joy
As we mark the one year anniversary of the pandemic impacting Connecticut, we’ve been asking what we’ve..Mar 17, 2021
Steady Habits: Porter says Lamont’s “austerity budget” will worsen inequality
In a state that’s been almost entirely run by Democrats for years, Connecticut’s moderate Gov. Ned Lamont is..Mar 10, 2021
Steady Habits: Geballe answers critics of CT vaccine rollout
Essential workers, racial equity advocates, and those with pre-existing medical conditions were all angered by the state’s decision..Mar 03, 2021
Steady Habits: New CT vaccine plan ‘disappointing’ to equity advocates
State residents were surprised by Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement this week that Connecticut was changing course on..Feb 24, 2021
Steady Habits: Bigger government? House GOP’s “change of pace”
House minority leader Vincent Candelora says this legislative session has been a real “change of pace” for him..Feb 17, 2021
Steady Habits: Senate leader’s plan includes new taxes on the rich, legal pot, sports betting
Signs point to a lean budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, even though he’s talked about having “the..Feb 10, 2021
Steady Habits: CT’s budget forecast is sunny, with increasing clouds
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils his two year budget proposal a week from today, and despite the economic damage..Feb 03, 2021
Steady Habits: Is Connecticut’s vaccine rollout inequitable?
Connecticut continues to be among the leading states in getting its residents Covid vaccine shots. The most..Jan 27, 2021
Steady Habits Inauguration Day Special: CT Democrats, Republicans see better times ahead
It is inauguration day in America, and the question today is, who’s happier about it, Republicans or Democrats?..Jan 20, 2021
Steady Habits: What’s slowing down CT’s vaccine rollout?
Yale Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves doesn’t mince words about the nation's response to COVID-19, either on Twitter, or in..Jan 13, 2021
Steady Habits: How will Connecticut lawmakers govern during a pandemic?
The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in..Jan 05, 2021
Steady Habits: Could Cardona take Connecticut education experience to Washington?
Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, is on a short list of candidates to become education secretary in the..Dec 21, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.