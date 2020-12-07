Governor Ned Lamont is in a tough spot. This week, he had a group of medical professionals send..Dec 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to raise taxes on the rich? Lamont says yes…and no.
Last Wednesday night, I interviewed Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a special Connecticut Mirror Conversation. You can hear part one of this conversation on our last episode. We talked about where the state stands with pandemic response, vaccine distribution plans, and aid to businesses and individuals who are struggling through the economic downturn.
In this episode, I ask the governor about how the state might provide the aid that residents are looking for, and whether he would consider raising taxes on wealthy Connecticut residents.
“Now is the time to think about raising taxes on the richest individuals in the country. I think it’s really dumb to do it just by the state,” he said. “The wealthy and corporations are going to have to do a little bit more.” But, Lamont said he doesn’t want to put the state at a competitive tax disadvantage with neighboring states.
We also looked ahead at the rest of a school year that will depend on that pandemic response. We talked on the day Lamont’s administration announced it would provide access to laptops and high-speed internet for all students.
And, we addressed some of the governor’s legislative priorities, including transportation funding. I asked him about expanding health care in the state, including the possibility of a public option, his response to racial inequities raised by the killing of George Floyd, and about his promise to provide middle-income tax relief.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before — a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is..Nov 19, 2020
Steady Habits: What 2020 results mean for the future of elections in CT
More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Can “inclusive growth” help cities recover from COVID?
It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut
Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House..Oct 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Pollster Stan Greenberg says undecided voters have already decided
Stanley Greenberg has been in the middle of Democratic Party politics for decades. His work as a pollster..Sep 28, 2020
Tong takes on big oil
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil charges the company with lying about climate change. He says..Sep 25, 2020
Steady Habits: Why can’t Connecticut keep the lights on?
A series of big power outages in the middle of a pandemic has Connecticut residents mad at electric..Sep 14, 2020
Steady Habits: Doug Glanville on protests and athletes using their power
Four years after quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, and three months after..Sep 03, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.