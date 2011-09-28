UConn Health Center leader says major scientific company likely to relocate to CT

The interim leader of the University of Connecticut Health Center told a room full of top university officials that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will likely make a big announcement next week that a “major scientific group” will relocate to Connecticut.

Philip E. Austin said the move will likely create hundreds of jobs and is directly related to the Bioscience Connecticut initiative, which expands the health center with the goal of making it a leader in bioscience while creating jobs.

“We are really excited,” Austin said. He would not divulge any additional information after the meeting.