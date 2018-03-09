Cynthia Caro is a social worker in a city where children are severely affected by drug abuse and poverty. Twenty years on the job, she hopes to someday find a magic wand that will enable her to give her kids in foster care all the support she thinks they need and deserve. Now, under a new court order, the Department of Children and Families is moving to hire an additional 120 social workers by the end of May. Ahead of this influx, Caro sat down at her office in New Britain for a Sunday Conversation about what it’s been like being a social worker in Connecticut. Continue Reading →