Jacqueline Rabe Thomas

Jacqueline won two first prizes from the national Education Writers Association for her work in 2012 – one in beat reporting for her overall education coverage, and the other in investigative reporting on a series of stories revealing questionable monetary and personnel actions taken by the Board of Regents for Higher Education. In 2016, she was a finalist in the EWA competition for single-topic coverage for her reporting on how schools are funded in Connecticut. Before coming to The Mirror, Jacqueline was a reporter, online editor and website developer for The Washington Post Co.’s Maryland newspaper chains. She has also worked for Congressional Quarterly and the Toledo Free Press. Jacqueline received an undergraduate degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University and a master’s in public policy from Trinity College. She and her husband, son and two dogs live in Hartford.

Recent Posts

How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students

With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Students First

Dwindling oversight heightens concern over medical, mental health care for inmates

The recent birth of a baby in an inmate’s cell – as well as large budget cuts, a lack of outside oversight, and a history of complaints – have fueled concerns among some legislators and civil rights groups about the quality of medical and mental health care being provided to Connecticut’s inmates, most of whom eventually will be released. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Health Care, Connecticut ACLU, Correctional Managed Health Care, Deep Dive, Deeper Look, inmate health care, prison health care

School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall

The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →

Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Deeper Dive, Deeper Look, Martha Stone, Regional school choice office lottery, school choice, school desegregation

See how your town fares in the governor’s budget

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, CT education aid, CT municipal aid, CT town aid, ECS grant, Education Cost Sharing grant

Malloy pushes legislature for election-year budget cuts, tax hikes

Unveiling his final budget proposal two days early, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy challenged legislators Monday to take politically difficult steps to close modest deficits in the current, two-year budget and mitigate larger shortfalls looming after the November elections. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, 2018 Budget

Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.

In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state’s community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students’ education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Board of Regents, college mergers, Connecticut community colleges, higher education reorganization, Mark Ojakian, Rep. Gregg Haddad

If this social worker had a magic wand…

Cynthia Caro is a social worker in a city where children are severely affected by drug abuse and poverty. Twenty years on the job, she hopes to someday find a magic wand that will enable her to give her kids in foster care all the support she thinks they need and deserve. Now, under a new court order, the Department of Children and Families is moving to hire an additional 120 social workers by the end of May. Ahead of this influx, Caro sat down at her office in New Britain for a Sunday Conversation about what it’s been like being a social worker in Connecticut. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A