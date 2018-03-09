With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →
Changes sought in treatment of women behind bars
Saying his goal was dignity, compassion and empathy for women behind bars, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed a wide-ranging bill to change how women are treated while incarcerated. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice
Dwindling oversight heightens concern over medical, mental health care for inmates
The recent birth of a baby in an inmate’s cell – as well as large budget cuts, a lack of outside oversight, and a history of complaints – have fueled concerns among some legislators and civil rights groups about the quality of medical and mental health care being provided to Connecticut’s inmates, most of whom eventually will be released. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Health Care, Connecticut ACLU, Correctional Managed Health Care, Deep Dive, Deeper Look, inmate health care, prison health care
School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall
The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Deeper Dive, Deeper Look, Martha Stone, Regional school choice office lottery, school choice, school desegregation
Board rejects legislature’s budget for more charter school funding
Frustration over the state’s funding of charter schools boiled over Wednesday when the State Board of Education rejected on principle the state budget’s allocation of the additional $613,500 to three charter schools so they could enroll an additional 57 students. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare
A demand for lots more detail on community college consolidation
Officials of the state’s 12 community colleges must answer a long list of questions from the schools’ accrediting body before their plan to shed hundreds of administrative positions can move forward. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Higher Education, community college consolidation, community colleges, New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Students First
UConn considers netting more revenue from student charges
The University of Connecticut’s governing board next week will consider overhauling student charges in a move that would bring a net increase of $1.3 million into the public university’s coffers. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Higher Education, UConn fees
State grades every school district and three-quarters see a drop
The large majority of public schools and school districts in the state earned worse grades this year than last on the state’s annual assessment of school performance, according to data released Friday by the State Department of Education. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare
PHOTO GALLERY: Snapshots of opening day at the Capitol
The opening day of the 2018 legislative session combined ceremony, personal moments and a foreshadowing of the session to come. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 Opening Day
Malloy budget would allow state tax break for private K-12 tuition
The governor’s proposed budget allows a new state tax break to help parents cover some of their children’s private K-12 tuition – an extension of a break created for college-savings accounts that was widened to include the early grades by the federal tax overhaul. Continue Reading →
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare
See how your town fares in the governor’s budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, CT education aid, CT municipal aid, CT town aid, ECS grant, Education Cost Sharing grant
Malloy pushes legislature for election-year budget cuts, tax hikes
Unveiling his final budget proposal two days early, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy challenged legislators Monday to take politically difficult steps to close modest deficits in the current, two-year budget and mitigate larger shortfalls looming after the November elections. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, 2018 Budget
Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.
In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state’s community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students’ education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Board of Regents, college mergers, Connecticut community colleges, higher education reorganization, Mark Ojakian, Rep. Gregg Haddad
If this social worker had a magic wand…
Cynthia Caro is a social worker in a city where children are severely affected by drug abuse and poverty. Twenty years on the job, she hopes to someday find a magic wand that will enable her to give her kids in foster care all the support she thinks they need and deserve. Now, under a new court order, the Department of Children and Families is moving to hire an additional 120 social workers by the end of May. Ahead of this influx, Caro sat down at her office in New Britain for a Sunday Conversation about what it’s been like being a social worker in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A
Denied: Supreme Court will not reconsider school-funding ruling
The state Supreme Court has denied a last-ditch effort by a coalition of parents, teachers and local officials to reconsider the court’s recent decision saying state spending on education meets constitutional standards. Continue Reading →