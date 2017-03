Special elections for vacancies in the General Assembly are scheduled for April 25 in the 7th House District of Hartford and 68th House District of Watertown and Woodbury.

The resignations of Sens. Eric Coleman, D-Bloomfield, and Rob Kane, R-Watertown, set off a chain reaction: Rep. Douglas McCrory, D-Hartford, resigned after winning Coleman’s seat on Feb. 28; Rep. Eric Berthel, R-Watertown, resigned after succeeding Kane.

Democrats won a 79-72 House majority on Nov. 8. The split is now 78-71.