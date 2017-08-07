Blumenthal calls Trump’s new Vietnam tweets about him ‘slurs’

Kyle Constable / CTMirror.org

President Donald J. Trump took to Twitter Monday to renew his attacks on U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., bringing up the senator’s misstatements about service in Vietnam for the third time.

The trio of tweets – which mimicked a similar thread he sent out in May – comes as Blumenthal announced he would join a bipartisan group of lawmakers introducing legislation to limit the White House’s ability to fire former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 elections.

Blumenthal was on CNN Monday morning discussing Mueller’s investigation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recent announcement that the Department of Justice would begin cracking down on leaks.

“Government officials who break the law by disclosing classified information, endangering national security and violating criminal oath certainly should be pursued and prosecuted,” Blumenthal said on CNN. “But I’m concerned the Department of Justice is weaponizing laws for political and personal ends, and specifically for White House’s purposes.”

Shortly afterward, Trump began tweeting – though, unlike last time, Trump didn’t refer to Blumenthal as “Richie.”

Instead, he called him a “phony Vietnam con artist.”

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump’s tweets refer to the half-dozen documented occasions where Blumenthal falsely referred to service in Vietnam, commenting on how veterans like himself were treated upon their return to the United States.

He never, however, talked of “his Vietnam battles and conquests” or “how brave he was.”

The issue first emerged during his 2010 U.S. Senate campaign when video of him referring to being in Vietnam at a public event began circulating after it was obtained by Linda McMahon’s campaign. McMahon was his Republican opponent. The story was first reported by the New York Times.

In Blumenthal’s official biography, he correctly described himself as a stateside Marine reservist during the war.

Blumenthal responded in much the same way he did three months ago. He called Trump’s tweets “bullying.”

“I am not going to be distracted or bullied by these slurs,” Blumenthal told reporters at a press conference in Hartford.

This issue isn’t about me – it’s about the Special Counsel’s independence and integrity. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

The legislation Blumenthal is backing – which was sponsored by Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. – would prevent the attorney general from firing Mueller without “good cause.” It also would require a three-judge panel to evaluate if the rationale for the firing represented “good cause.” The panel could prevent the firing if it were determined not to be the case.

A similar bill has been introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. Blumenthal said he expects strong bipartisan support for the final version of the legislation.

Trump wrote similar tweets about Blumenthal in February during the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. After a private meeting between Blumenthal and Gorsuch, Blumenthal said Gorsuch had expressed disappointment with Trump’s attacks on the court system. Trump said Blumenthal “misrepresented” Gorsuch’s statements.

Gorsuch later confirmed his remarks during hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas contributed to this report.