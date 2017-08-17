CT job totals slip by 600 in July

Connecticut lost 600 jobs in July while the state’s unemployment rate remained stable at 5 percent, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The department also reduced the June estimate of a 7,000-job gain downward to 5,600.

Connecticut still has gained 1,600 positions so far this calendar year, and 98,000, or 82 percent, of the 119,000 jobs lost in the last recession. The private sector has regained all of the 111,700 jobs lost and grown by an additional 1,100 positions.

“July was a relatively quiet month in Connecticut’s labor markets with both payroll jobs and unemployment statistics changing very little,” said Andy Condon, director of the department’s Office of Research.

Five of the 10 major industry super-sectors reported jobs gains last month, led by trade, transportation and utilities, which was up 2,200 positions. Gains also were recorded in: education and health services; financial activities; information; and other services.

The other five super-sectors reported jobs losses, led by leisure and hospitality, which dropped 2,000 positions. Declines also were recorded in: construction and mining; government; professional and business services; and manufacturing.