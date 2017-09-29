Connolly to leave vets’ post, possibly to run for governor

Sean Connolly, who has been talking to fellow Democrats about running for governor in 2018, is stepping down Wednesday as the state commissioner of veterans affairs, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Connolly, 43, of Hebron left a job as the global ethics and compliance officer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft to join the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in February 2015 to oversee the Veterans’ Home in Rocky Hill and other state services for 270,000 veterans in Connecticut.

“It is incumbent upon our government to honor the bravery and sacrifices that our veterans have made, and ensure that they receive the care, compassion and services they require,” Malloy said in a prepared statement. “As commissioner of veterans affairs, Sean Connolly has stuck true to this mission, with a tenure marked by significant achievements and improvements in serving our state’s veterans.”

Connolly could not be reached for comment regarding his intentions about running for governor. Malloy announced in April he would not be seeking a third term.

The announcement of Connolly’s departure said he was leaving “to pursue other professional opportunities.”