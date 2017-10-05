Regents to consider in-state tuition for new arrivals from Puerto Rico

The student center at Central Connecticut State University

Residents of Puerto Rico who relocate to Connecticut and seek to enroll in college may soon be offered in-state tuition rates at the state’s community colleges and four regional state universities.

The finance committee for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) system is slated to consider offering in-state rates during a meeting next week.

Several public university systems around the country also are considering or already have implemented discounted rates for those impact by Hurricane Maria – including colleges in New York and Florida.

In Connecticut, CSCU officials report that existing classes can accommodate additional students because enrollment in many of the system’s colleges has been declining for years.

The proposed discounted tuition – $5,469 for the Connecticut State Universities – would still be about twice as much as students would pay to attend the University of the Virgin Islands.

