Oh, another wrinkle on budget deal: Millstone’s profitability

The Day

One of the non-fiscal elements of the tentative budget deal calls for the House Democratic leadership to allow a vote on a bill designed to improve the profitability of Connecticut’s last nuclear power plant, Millstone, the subject of an epic lobbying campaign by its owner, Dominion Energy.

Over two years, the state Senate has voted three times for measures to change the rules for how Dominion sells electricity from Millstone, whose profits have eroded as prices in the largely deregulated energy markets have been depressed by competition from electricity generated by relatively cheap and plentiful natural gas.

The House Democratic leadership killed the Senate’s first two Millstone bills in the 2016 and 2017 regular sessions by refusing to call votes on measures opposed by Dominion’s competitors and some environmental and consumer groups, such as the Connecticut Citizen Action Group and AARP.

The Senate voted 23-8 for a new version in special session five weeks ago. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, whose focus has been ending the state’s budget impasse, has held the bill on the House calendar, saying only it would come to a vote at the right time.

Legislators involved in the budget negotiations say that time is fast approaching — so long as the bipartisan budget agreement in principle announced last week blossoms into a line-by-line document capable of winning passage.

The Millstone bill would remain a separate measure, not an amendment tucked into the budget. And it would not involve any schemes to use Millstone as a revenue-raisier to help balance the budget, an offbeat idea floated two months ago.

The bill would authorize two state agencies, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, to enhance Millstone’s position in the energy markets with new procurement rules, but only if the agencies conclude the change would be in the best interest of consumers and necessary for the nuclear station’s economic survival.

The bill could open the door to Millstone selling power in a market limited to other sources of carbon-free electricity, such as hydro, wind and solar. It is a secondary market in which Millstone presumably could command higher prices than it now gets competing against natural-gas plants.

“Our bill is ripe and pending. If they do meet, we really hope they take it up. It’s critical for Connecticut. It’s critical for the 1,500 jobs” at Millstone, said Kevin Hennessy, the director of governmental affairs for Dominion in New England.

If the bill comes before the House, it will carry a lengthy and complex back story.

Dominion has broadly hinted that without the changes it would prematurely retire the two reactors at the plant, which produces most of Connecticut’s carbon-free power and is the largest power plant in New England. Its output, which is the equivalent of about half the state’s needs, is sold throughout the region.

In general, the economic pressures on nuclear plans are not disputed: The industry has been prematurely retiring plants, which have many years of life left under their operating licenses, saying they are not sufficiently profitable. But industry analysts, while conceding Millstone’s profits are falling, have questioned whether relief is needed now.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed an executive order in July directing the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utility Regulatory Authority to assess the regional energy market, procurement rules and the economics of Millstone. But Dominion continued to lobby for a bill that would authorize DEEP and PURA to act on their conclusions.

Lillian Cuoco, the senior counsel for Domination, informed the state last week that the company was reluctant to provide proprietary financial documents sought by DEEP and PURA, promising an in-person briefing instead.