Special election in January to fill Bloomfield-Windsor House seat

The special election to fill the vacancy resulting from the recent election of Rep. David Baram, D-Bloomfield, as a probate judge will be held Jan. 9, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday. Baram won a special election for the court post.

The 15th House District covers Bloomfield and a portion of Windsor.

With Baram’s resignation, the House Democratic advantage shrunk to 78-72. Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-Stratford, the mayor-elect of her community, is expected to resign next month, forcing another special election.