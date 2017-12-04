Malloy steps down from DGA chairmanship

CTMirror File Photo

Washington – The Democratic Governors Association on Monday voted to elect Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state as the new chair of its association, replacing Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Malloy has served two consecutive one-year terms, beginning in December of 2015.

As chairman of the DGA, Malloy was responsible for setting an agenda and raising money to elect Democratic governors throughout the United States.

When Malloy assumed the reins of the DGA, there were 31 Republican governors, 18 Democratic governors and one independent. As he leaves the position, there are 34 Republican governors, 15 Democrats and one independent, largely the result of a GOP sweep of seats on all levels in 2016.

“The DGA is proud to announce Governor Jay Inslee will serve as its next chair,” said Malloy in a statement. “Governor Inslee has been a leader in progressive, pro-growth policies in Washington state.”

Malloy also said, “Democrats are going on offense in 2018, and I look forward to continuing to work with Inslee and the DGA to elect many more Democratic governors across the country next year.”

There are 36 governorships up for grabs next year. Connecticut’s is among the open seats since Malloy has said he will not run for re-election.