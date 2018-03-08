Ana Radelat

Ana is a longtime Washington correspondent who has won numerous awards, including from The Associated Press and Gannett, has written for more than a dozen newspapers, including USAToday; The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion-Ledger; the Shreveport (La.) Times; and the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser. She’s also been a regular contributor to other publications, including the Miami Herald and Advertising Age. Some of the stories Ana has broken focused on the strategies of disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff, former Sen. Trent Lott’s fall from power and questionable Hurricane Katrina contracts. A regular contributor to WNPR, Connecticut Public Radio, a partner of The Mirror, Ana is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Journalism. E-mail her at aradelat@ctmirror.org.

Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal

WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate. Continue Reading →

CT defense industry a likely loser under Trump tariff plan

WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s defense industry would be a likely loser if President Donald Trump moves forward with his intention to raise tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The main reason — foreign governments could retaliate by purchasing fewer U.S. made planes, helicopters and jet engines. Continue Reading →

Trump asks Murphy to help draft ‘comprehensive’ gun bill

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Sen. Chris Murphy to join three Senate colleagues in drafting a “comprehensive” gun bill that is “very powerful” on expansion of the FBI background check system for gun buyers. “We are determined to turn grief into action,” Trump said at a White House gathering with lawmakers to discuss ways to combat gun violence. Continue Reading →

Murphy, Esty to pitch gun bills to Trump, including a ‘red flag’ measure

WASHINGTON — Connecticut has had a “red flag” law for years, but after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some in Congress think other states should be prodded to allow authorities to remove guns, at least temporarily, from those who may be a danger to themselves or others. Continue Reading →

At NGA meeting, Malloy skips White House events, pushes back on Trump agenda

WASHINGTON – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a leading Democratic opponent of Trump administration policies, came to Washington, D.C., this weekend for the National Governors Association winter meeting, but skipped key events at the White House, including Saturday night’s governor’s ball. Instead, Malloy and other Democratic governors spent the weekend pushing back on Trump policies. Continue Reading →

Despite Parkland, gun control push faces wave of opposition in Congress

WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump’s willingness to support modest tweaks to the nation’s gun laws, Congress may not approve much change as lawmakers remain entrenched in a mostly partisan split over the issue, despite the national debate touched off over the Parkland, Fla., massacre. Continue Reading →

Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →

Sandy Hook parents tell Trump there’s no need to arm teachers

WASHINGTON — The parents of two children who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook school shooting told President Donald Trump the nation does not need to arm teachers, but should prevent mass shootings by training teachers to respond when a child displays certain signs of trouble. “Sandy Hook Promise has created something that works,” said Mark Barden, holding up a photo of his slain 6-year-old son Daniel. Continue Reading →

Trump pushes for ‘bump stock’ ban, but Malloy, others skeptical

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to propose regulations that would ban bump stocks and similar devices “that turn legal weapons into machine guns.” But proponents of stricter federal gun regulations, including Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, are skeptical of Trump’s initiative. Continue Reading →

White House moves to allow Obamacare rival

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday moved forward on allowing Americans to purchase short-term health plans that may be more affordable than what’s on the market right now but would not contain the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections and would undermine the health care law. Continue Reading →

