Data: Connecticut’s many firearm laws

Connecticut has more firearm-related law provisions than almost any other state.

In 2017, the state had 89 such provisions, placing it behind only California (106) and Massachusetts (100), according to an inventory maintained by the Boston University School of Public Health and published at StateFirearmLaws.org.

The 133 provisions tracked from 1991 through 2017 by StateFirearmLaws.org are summarized below in order from most to least widespread, with notes on whether Connecticut has each provision, and if so when it was first adopted.