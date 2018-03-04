Researchers earlier this month released their third annual statewide report analyzing traffic-stop data in an effort to find signs of potential racial profiling by police. Understanding the report isn’t a simple thumbs up or thumbs down, judging whether it’s right or wrong. “It’s not as easy as saying it’s valid or it’s not; there’s lots of stuff in there,” said Michael Smith, one of the peer reviewers. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice