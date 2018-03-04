The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded more than 1,000 accidental overdose deaths for the first time in the last six years, and overall drug deaths in the state have nearly tripled in that time. Continue Reading →
Hartford region school choice lottery: Your odds of getting in
See how many applicants from Hartford and surrounding suburban areas chose each school as a first choice and how many seats were offered for the 2017-18 school year. Continue Reading →
School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall
The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →
Data: Connecticut’s many firearms laws
Connecticut has more firearms-related law provisions than almost any other state. In 2017, the state had 89 such provisions, placing it behind only California (106) and Massachusetts (100), according to an inventory maintained by the Boston University School of Public Health. Continue Reading →
New-crime recidivism rates continue to show modest improvement
Inmates released in 2014 were arrested, convicted and sentenced for new crimes at lower rates than past groups, continuing a positive trend in those post-prison outcomes, but returns to prison are not declining at the same rate. Continue Reading →
See how the state graded your school and district
The grading system is based on more than a dozen measures. However standardized test scores still account for 80 percent of the grade. Continue Reading →
State grades every school district and three-quarters see a drop
The large majority of public schools and school districts in the state earned worse grades this year than last on the state’s annual assessment of school performance, according to data released Friday by the State Department of Education. Continue Reading →
See how your town fares in the governor’s budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →
CT’s fuel taxes no longer as lofty, but still above nation’s average
Though Connecticut’s gasoline taxes still exceed U.S. average, they no longer are the national outlier they were a decade ago when motorists pumped 52 cents per gallon into the state’s coffers. Continue Reading →
Data: Candidates submit end-of-year fundraising figures
Here are the year-end summaries of fundraising by exploratory and candidate campaign committees raising money for state office elections in 2018. Continue Reading →
Inmate GEDs drop off after test goes online
Moving high school equivalency tests online put them out of reach for much of Connecticut’s prison population in 2015. The numbers have started to recover– but slowly. Continue Reading →
Malloy offers tough medicine for deficit: taxes, spending cuts
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy released an array of options to rebalance the state budget Wednesday that include raising the sales tax rate as high as 6.9 percent, boosting other taxes, cutting municipal aid by $50 million and reducing health care, social services, and other programs. Continue Reading →
Does peer review cast doubt on traffic-stop analysis?
Researchers earlier this month released their third annual statewide report analyzing traffic-stop data in an effort to find signs of potential racial profiling by police. Understanding the report isn’t a simple thumbs up or thumbs down, judging whether it’s right or wrong. “It’s not as easy as saying it’s valid or it’s not; there’s lots of stuff in there,” said Michael Smith, one of the peer reviewers. Continue Reading →
Next wave of police departments face racial disparity analysis
Central Connecticut State University researchers released their third annual statewide report Thursday that identified seven Connecticut police departments for further study because of racial or ethnic disparities in their traffic stop patterns. The departments are Berlin, Monroe, Newtown, Norwich, Ridgefield, Darien and State Police Troop B in North Canaan. Continue Reading →