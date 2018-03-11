James Forman Jr. is a professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches courses including constitutional law, “Race, Class and Punishment” and a seminar where he brings law students into a Connecticut prison to take a class alongside people who are incarcerated. In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Forman at his office in New Haven to hear about his career, the classes he’s teaching at Yale, and his 2017 book called “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America.” Continue Reading →
Recent Posts
NBA and MLB officials call for fee from legal sports betting
|
Officials from the two leagues said they would seek an “integrity fee” of 1 percent of all bets placed to guard against suspicious betting and manipulation, and to compensate them for the value of their product. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, gambling, sports betting
CT lawmakers explore sports betting ahead of SCOTUS decision
|
House Democratic leaders are preparing to enact legislation this spring to launch Connecticut’s own legal sports betting industry. Their plan, though, is conditional upon an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision, which would have to green-light such activity. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics
Slossberg recuses herself from McDonald confirmation vote
|
Sen. Gayle Slossberg has recused herself from voting on the nomination of Andrew J. McDonald for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court — a move that could weaken McDonald’s chances of confirmation.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, Connecticut Supreme Court, Gayle Slossberg
Tie vote sends McDonald nomination to legislature with unfavorable recommendation
|
The Judiciary Committee vote came after legislators questioned McDonald for about 12 hours, pressing him on his Supreme Court vote to abolish Connecticut’s death penalty, his record as a Democratic legislator, and his friendship with Malloy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Andrew McDonald, Ct chief justice, CT Supreme Court
Despite Parkland, gun control push faces wave of opposition in Congress
|
WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump’s willingness to support modest tweaks to the nation’s gun laws, Congress may not approve much change as lawmakers remain entrenched in a mostly partisan split over the issue, despite the national debate touched off over the Parkland, Fla., massacre. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, arming teachers, assault rifles, bump stocks, Chris Murphy, CPAC
Student movement against gun violence reverberates in Newtown
|
The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., has galvanized teenagers around the country to organize protests and marches to push lawmakers to address gun violence and pass stricter gun laws. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice
New-crime recidivism rates continue to show modest improvement
|
Inmates released in 2014 were arrested, convicted and sentenced for new crimes at lower rates than past groups, continuing a positive trend in those post-prison outcomes, but returns to prison are not declining at the same rate. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Alexandra Frank, Cheshire Correctional Institution, criminal justice, criminal justice reform, Department of Correction, Recidivism, Scott Semple
Wadleigh to step down as Access Health CEO
|
James Wadleigh, CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, will step down from his post in April. He has worked at Access Health CT since 2012 and became the organization’s chief executive in 2015. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, healthcare, Jim Wadleigh
After Florida shooting, renewed calls for Congress to act on gun control
|
After at least 17 people were killed Wednesday in a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Connecticut Democrats and Sandy Hook activists renewed calls for Congress to act on gun control. Continue Reading →
Filed under:
PHOTO GALLERY: Snapshots of opening day at the Capitol
|
The opening day of the 2018 legislative session combined ceremony, personal moments and a foreshadowing of the session to come. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 Opening Day
Malloy offers strategies to counter federal tax changes
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recommended two measures Monday aimed at protecting Connecticut households and businesses that may face higher federal taxes under the plan passed recently by Congress. One would allow municipalities to create charitable organizations to support local services, offering property tax credits in exchange. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, budget2018
Malloy pushes legislature for election-year budget cuts, tax hikes
|
Unveiling his final budget proposal two days early, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy challenged legislators Monday to take politically difficult steps to close modest deficits in the current, two-year budget and mitigate larger shortfalls looming after the November elections. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, 2018 Budget
Abuse case at juvenile detention center prompts vow to improve
|
Judge Patrick L. Carroll III, chief court administrator, calling the abuse incident an embarrassment, said the Judicial Branch would make necessary modifications to “prevent anything like this ever happening again.” Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Judicial Branch
Despite shutdown deal’s promise, CT immigrant youth still in limbo
|
WASHINGTON — A deal that ended the brief government shutdown included a promise to hasten a debate in Congress over immigration, but good intentions have run into political realities that are putting the fate of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants in Connecticut in doubt. Continue Reading →