Clarice Silber

Clarice Silber joined The Mirror as General Assignment Reporter in November 2017. She formerly worked for The Associated Press in Phoenix as a legislative and general assignment reporter. In 2016, she conducted extensive interviews and research in Portuguese and Spanish for the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative team at McClatchy, which was the only U.S. newspaper to gain initial access to the Panama Papers. She is a Rio de Janeiro native and graduated from the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Recent Posts

James Forman Jr., tackling criminal justice from multiple angles

By: |

James Forman Jr. is a professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches courses including constitutional law, “Race, Class and Punishment” and a seminar where he brings law students into a Connecticut prison to take a class alongside people who are incarcerated. In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Forman at his office in New Haven to hear about his career, the classes he’s teaching at Yale, and his 2017 book called “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America.” Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Sunday Q&A, “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”, criminal justice, criminal justice reform, James Forman Jr., Yale Law School

Despite Parkland, gun control push faces wave of opposition in Congress

By: |

WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump’s willingness to support modest tweaks to the nation’s gun laws, Congress may not approve much change as lawmakers remain entrenched in a mostly partisan split over the issue, despite the national debate touched off over the Parkland, Fla., massacre. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, arming teachers, assault rifles, bump stocks, Chris Murphy, CPAC

New-crime recidivism rates continue to show modest improvement

By: |

Inmates released in 2014 were arrested, convicted and sentenced for new crimes at lower rates than past groups, continuing a positive trend in those post-prison outcomes, but returns to prison are not declining at the same rate. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Alexandra Frank, Cheshire Correctional Institution, criminal justice, criminal justice reform, Department of Correction, Recidivism, Scott Semple

Malloy offers strategies to counter federal tax changes

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recommended two measures Monday aimed at protecting Connecticut households and businesses that may face higher federal taxes under the plan passed recently by Congress. One would allow municipalities to create charitable organizations to support local services, offering property tax credits in exchange. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, budget2018

Malloy pushes legislature for election-year budget cuts, tax hikes

By: |

Unveiling his final budget proposal two days early, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy challenged legislators Monday to take politically difficult steps to close modest deficits in the current, two-year budget and mitigate larger shortfalls looming after the November elections. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, 2018 Budget

Despite shutdown deal’s promise, CT immigrant youth still in limbo

By: |

WASHINGTON — A deal that ended the brief government shutdown included a promise to hasten a debate in Congress over immigration, but good intentions have run into political realities that are putting the fate of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants in Connecticut in doubt. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Immigration, Politics, Washington, border wall, Congress, CT Students for a Dream, DACA