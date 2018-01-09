Gibson defeats Suggs in special House election

Bobby Gibson of Bloomfield won a special election for a state House seat Tuesday, stopping the comeback of former state Treasurer Joseph M. Suggs Jr. Gibson won 888 to 826, according to the Suggs campaign.

Rep. David Baram, D-Bloomfield, resigned from the 15th House District, which includes Bloomfield and a portion of Windsor, after being elected as probate judge.

Suggs was chosen by the General Assembly in March 1993 to fill the unexpired term of Treasurer Francisco L. Borges, who resigned for a job in the private sector. Suggs lost in 1994 to Republican Christopher B. Burnham, the last member of the GOP to win an election for treasurer.