AG: Initial step to MGM casino would not jeopardize tribal deal

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Attorney General George Jepsen advised legislators Thursday that the state could take a tentative step toward testing the market for opening Connecticut to commercial casinos without immediately jeopardizing $260 million in slots revenue the state expects to collect this year under an exclusivity deal with the tribal owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Mohegan Sun.

Jepsen submitted written testimony on several gaming bills before the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee, including a measure that would repeal a 2017 law granting exclusive rights to the two tribes to jointly develop a casino in East Windsor. Instead, the bill would authorize an initial step towards an open competition for casino expansion.

“Whether to go forward with the proposed legislation is, in my view, strictly a policy decision,” Jepsen wrote. “As a legal matter, however, it is my opinion that the proposed legislation would not run afoul of our existing agreements with the Tribes.”

The bill before the public safety committee, which has jurisdiction over gambling legislation, would create a multi-step process towards allowing a casino outside the exclusivity deal that has produced about $7 billion for Connecticut over the past quarter century. No casino license could be granted without further legislation, presumably no sooner than 2019.

But passage would be a victory for MGM Resorts International, the Nevada-based gaming giant locked in the third year of a bitter and expensive lobbying battle to protect the market of MGM Springfield, the resort under construction just over the state line. MGM is using the prospects of a future casino Bridgeport to build support for repealing the East Windsor authorization now.

It is fighting here and in Washington to block construction of the East Windsor casino, now planned for a hillside overlooking I-91, roughly halfway between Hartford and Springfield. The facility was proposed by the tribes to blunt the loss of market share to MGM, not expand gaming revenues to Connecticut.

Jepsen also offered testimony Thursday on the legal risks in two other gaming bills: One allowing sports betting, should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down current federal restrictions; the other would allow the Connecticut Lottery to conduct an online lottery.

The attorney general’s office has been an unusually influential voice in all gaming issues, a consequence of exclusivity deals struck in the early 1990s by Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. that have greatly complicated nearly every subsequent proposal to expand gambling, ranging from lottery games to Keno.

After the legislature rebuffed his efforts to block the tribal casinos, Weicker made a tactical retreat with agreements that gave the tribes exclusive rights to casino gaming in return for a 25 percent share of gross slots revenue. The deals not only produced a financial windfall for the state, but raised a firewall against new gaming.

A difficult challenge for any commercial casino owner wanting to expand into Connecticut, an attractive market given its proximity to New York City, was convincing the state it could do better with a resort in southern Connecticut than it was getting from the tribes. Donald J. Trump and Steve Wynn each failed to make the case.

But new competition in New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts has reduced the value of Connecticut’s deal with the tribes: From a high of $430 million in 2007, the annual slots revenue to the state has fallen below $270 million and is projected to shrink further, possibly below $200 million.

MGM is arguing that a major resort in Bridgeport, where it has a deal with a local property owner for a waterfront parcel, not only could produce more revenue than it is getting from the tribes, but generate thousands of jobs and local taxes for the state’s largest city.