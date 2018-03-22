CT personal income rose by 1.5 percent in ’17, trailing region

Personal income in Connecticut rose by an estimated 1.5 percent in 2017, the slowest growth of any state in the northeastern United States, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

Growth was 2.4 percent in Rhode Island, 2.9 percent in New York and 3.3 percent in Massachusetts. Nationally, personal income rose by 3.7 percent, with Washington state showing the most growth at 4.8 percent.

Retail trade earnings increased 15.3 percent in Washington, the home of Amazon, compared with 2.9 percent for the nation.

The average growth in state personal income was 3.1 percent in 2017, up from 2.3 percent in 2016.