AG George Jepsen endorses Ned Lamont for governor

Attorney General George Jepsen

Attorney General George Jepsen, who backed Ned Lamont’s challenge of U.S. Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman in 2006, is endorsing his candidacy for governor, the Lamont campaign said Monday.

“Today, I am pleased to announce my endorsement of Ned Lamont’s candidacy for governor,” Jepsen said in a press release. “Of all the Democratic candidates, Ned is the only one who can win the November general election.”

Jepsen, a former Democratic state chairman and state Senate majority leader, is not seeking re-election to a third term. He is holding a press conference at 11 a.m., but the Lamont campaign issued a press release just after 10:30.

Lamont’s competitors for the Democratic nomination include Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim and Jonathan Harris, a former state senator and executive director of the Democratic Party.

