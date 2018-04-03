Blumenthal’s son running for Tong’s House seat

Matthew S. Blumenthal, the oldest son of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, has opened a candidate committee to run for the state House of Representatives from the 147th District of Stamford and Darien.

The seat is now occupied by Rep. William Tong, a Democrat who is raising money through an exploratory committee for a likely campaign for attorney general, an office once held by Blumenthal’s father.

Matt Blumenthal, 32, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as a lieutenant in a Connecticut-based Marine unit.

He is the second Democrat from Stamford to open a candidate committee for Tong’s seat. Anzelmo Graziosi, a lawyer and member of the Stamford Board of Representatives, filed papers in February.