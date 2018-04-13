Malloy’s final class: 30 nominations to Superior Court

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy added another 14 names Friday to the final class of judges he is nominating to a Superior Court system heavily populated his nominees. Malloy has sent 30 trial-judge nominations to the legislature in recent weeks, while he is leaving open nine judgeships that are funded in the current budget.

The eight men and six women nominated Friday are diverse group, including two prosecutors, a public defender, a corporate-attorney-turned-legal-aid lawyer, the court system’s chief disciplinary counsel and a lawyer in private practice who writes a well-regarded blog on legal issues, Daniel J. Klau. One of the others is Claudia A. Baio, the mayor of Rocky Hill.

“Selecting nominees to fill vacancies in our court system is one of the most important duties that a governor performs – they must possess the qualities that build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for everyone in the long-run,” Malloy said.

His nominations: