Senate GOP counsel added to judicial nominees

With Republicans suggesting they may oppose Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s last class of nominations to the Superior Court, the governor made two unexpected additions Friday, including the chief counsel to Senate Republicans.

Jennifer Macierowski of Windsor, the Senate GOP’s director of research and top legal adviser, and Norma I. Sanchez-Figueroa of South Windsor were nominated as trial judges, signaling either a complication or a solution to Malloy’s challenge of winning confirmation for 32 nominees in the final 10 days of the legislative session.

The other 30 had confirmation hearings Monday, and the Judiciary Committee recommended the confirmation of 29, deferring action on the 30th.

Republicans have suggested they might oppose all the nominations by Malloy, who is leaving office in January, over budgetary concerns. The legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus complained that Malloy, who has increased racial diversity on the bench and nominated the first black chief justice to the Supreme Court, included too few minorities in his last group of nominees.

A spokeswoman for Senate Republican leader Len Fasano said the nomination was not the result of a deal. Fasano was unavailable.

Macierowski is a graduate of Amherst College and the University of Connecticut School of Law. Sanchez-Figueroa, a family-support magistrate since 2011 in the state court system, is a graduate of Brandeis and Boston College Law School.