At Foxwoods, GOP delegates will try to pick some winners

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Connecticut Republicans are to open their two-day state nominating convention Friday afternoon at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where as many as nine names are expected to be placed in nomination for governor on Saturday. About 1,150 delegates will cast votes under rules that the GOP hopes can produce an endorsed candidate on three ballots.

Rules drafted over the past two weeks, refined Thursday and to be finalized Friday call for a series of elimination votes: Candidates are eliminated if they fall short of 8 percent of the delegate vote on the first ballot or 15 percent on the second ballot. The last-place finisher falls out on subsequent ballots.

To win the convention endorsement, a candidate must win a majority — 50 percent, plus one vote. But for most of the nine candidates for governor, the goal is to reach 15 percent on any one ballot: Under state law, that is the threshold to qualify for a primary in August.

Only two of the nine, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former First Selectman Tim Herbst of Trumbull, are widely seen as already possessing commitments from more than 15 percent of delegates on the first ballot, winning them a ticket to the primary. Unclear is who will fall short of 8 percent in the first ballot — and who would get their delegates on a second ballot.

“It’s never been harder than it is this year,” said Richard Foley, a former Republican state chairman.

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

The other seven gubernatorial candidates competing at the convention are: Mike Handler, a city finance official in Stamford; Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti; Peter Lumaj, an immigration lawyer and 2014 nominee for secretary of the state; Steve Obsitnik, a technology entrepreneur and former congressional candidate; state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan; New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart; and Dave Walker, the former U.S. comptroller general.

Two others, David Stemerman and Bob Stefanowski, are bypassing the convention and are petitioning for a place on the primary ballot, which requires gathering signatures from 2 percent of the 450,000 registered Republicans by mid-June. Both are wealthy former business executives largely self-funding their campaigns.

Further complicating the gubernatorial contest at the convention are the inevitable alliances with campaigns for down-ballot offices. There is a four-way contest for lieutenant governor and two-way fights for treasurer, comptroller and attorney general. Susan Chapman, a former municipal official in New Milford, is the only announced candidate for secretary of the state.

“It will be an interesting day, I think,” said J.R. Romano, the state GOP chairman.

One late wrinkle is which office will be voted on last.

An early version of the rules called for the final vote to be on lieutenant governor, allowing the convention’s choice for governor to potentially influence the pick of a running mate. Saving lieutenant governor for last also could open an opportunity for Stewart, the only woman in the gubernatorial field, to join the ticket as someone’s running mate.

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Stewart, 31, a popular Republican in a racially diverse and Democratic city, is viewed as a rising star in the GOP, but every political operative interviewed this week said her late entrance into the gubernatorial contest makes her a long-shot for winning 15 percent and qualifying for a primary.

Numerous sources said state Sen. Joe Markley of Southngton, a conservative who has been campaigning for lieutenant governor for nearly a year, and his supporters lobbied the convention’s Rules Committee to make balloting for governor last. Markley could not be reached for comment Thursday.

State Rep. John Frey, the Rules Committee chairman, said the panel was inclined Thursday to make the vote for lieutenant governor the final order of convention business, but the matter would be reviewed again Friday.

On Friday, delegates will hold five simultaneous smaller conventions to endorse candidates for Congress in all five U.S. House districts, then assemble in the main convention hall to endorse candidates for U.S. Senate and one of the six statewide constitutional offices, attorney general.

Delegates will return on Saturday morning to vote on candidates for secretary of the state, comptroller, treasurer, governor and lieutenant governor. In addition to the more than 1,150 delegates, another 164 superdelegates are eligible to vote.

The superdelegates are the party’s 71 state representatives, 18 state senators, 74 state central committee members and two national committee members. Frey, who is both a state representative and national committee member, gets one superdelegate vote.