Endorsement parade: WFP, CCDL, Larson, etc.

U.S. Embassy via Flickr

The Working Families made one of its periodic forays into a Democratic primary Monday, endorsing Jahana Hayes over Mary Glassman in the race for the nomination for the open 5th Congressional District seat.

If Hayes wins the primary on Aug. 14, she will be on two ballot lines in November — the Democratic and WFP lines. Hayes’ more immediate concern is raising money and building a field organization

The Working Families Party is a union-funded organization that cross-endorses supportive Democrats, occasionally backs challenges to unsupportive incumbents in primaries, and sometimes nominates its own candidates.

Gun group goes with Herbst

The state’s largest gun owners’ group, the Connecticut Citizens’ Defense League, endorsed Timothy Herbst, one of five candidates competing for the Republican nomination for governor.

In April, the CCDL ranked Herbst third behind Peter Lumaj and Mark Lauretti, two Republicans who did not qualify for the GOP primary.

Larson makes choices in primaries

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District, is backing state Sen. Paul Doyle, D-Wethersfield, in the three-way primary for attorney general, and he is expected to do the same for Ned Lamont later Monday.