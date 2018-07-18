Stemerman ad attacks Stefanowski for late arrival at GOP

Bob Stefanowski’s failure to vote for more than a decade and his history as a Democrat before he launched his gubernatorial campaign last year as a Republican were targeted in a negative ad released Wednesday morning by the campaign of a deep-pocketed rival, David Stemerman.

The ad, the sharpest spot directed by one Republican against another, follows a line of attack employed last week at a debate by Timothy Herbst, another of the five candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the Aug, 14 primary.

“Republicans shouldn’t be fooled by Bob Stefanowski,” a narrator says. “Bob was a Democrat just last July – until he decided to run for governor. Bob didn’t vote for Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, or John McCain. Republicans have been fighting against Democrat Dan Malloy. Bob has been contributing thousands of dollars to help Democrats.”

Americans, of course, vote by secret ballot, but the Stemerman campaign can assert Stefanowski didn’t vote for Trump or those other GOP presidential nominees, because it is a matter of public record that Stefanowski did not vote for 16 years.

Stefanowski’s campaign had no immediate comment, but the candidate said last week that his spotty voting record was a consequence of him being a global executive who lived abroad for many years.

“I didn’t vote. I should have. I wish it were different,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowski, who contributed to one of Chris Dodd’s campaigns, is not the only Republican who has written a check for Democrat.

Stemerman gave $2,300 in 2007 to Barack Obama’s first campaign for president and $250 to a Democrat running for Congress in New Mexico in 2000. But the rest of the $40,750 in contributions attributed to Stemerman in Federal Election Commission records went to Republicans, including Mitt Romney’s run against Obama in 2012. He also gave $100,000 to American Crossroads, the conservative Republican Super PAC.