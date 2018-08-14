Unofficial 2018 primary results, as they roll in

Below you’ll find unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s primaries as they are posted on the secretary of the state’s election night reporting system.

Completeness and speed with which the data are entered is entirely up to each town’s election officials. After a rush of results come in during the hours after polls close, the system has historically taken several days to be fully populated.

The outcomes will be known faster than results will be entered in the state’s electronic system, so we will be marking winners in top races when results are known.