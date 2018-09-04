Libertarian gubernatorial candidate qualifies for ballot

Hanscomb Campaign

The secretary of the state’s office said Tuesday that the Libertarian candidate for governor, Rod Hanscomb, has qualified for the ballot, joining Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Oz Griebel, a petitioning candidate.

Hanscomb submitted petitions with at least 7,500 signatures from registered voters, the threshold for a place on the statewide ballot.

The count was continuing on petitions submitted by two others, Mark Stewart Greenstein and Micah Welintukonis. The count Tuesday was 7,277 for Greenstein and 536 for Welintukonis. The deadline for finishing the count is Wednesday.