See how many students in your school system are at grade level in math and English

See how your school system performed on last spring’s standardized English and math tests, which are formally known as the Smarter Balanced Assessments.

Using this tool you can search for your school or district to see some of the highlights.

The different types of scores you’ll find here are growth and proficiency.

Proficiency represents what percentage of test takers achieved scores that are considered proficient for their grade-level.

Average growth scores, on the other hand, represent how much, on average, each student reached of their individual expectations. Each year, the state sets expectations for how much a student should learn from year-to-year, regardless of how far behind or ahead they are in school. For students significantly behind, if they reached the growth expectations set for them then they would typically reach grade level within five school years.

This tool has been updated to include school-level proficiency scores for 2018, and racial and low-income achievement gap data from 2017-18 now that it has been made available.

