Murphy tweet: vote for Griebel is vote for Trump

Washington – U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy warned Connecticut voters Monday afternoon that casting a ballot tomorrow for independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel was “as good as a vote for Donald Trump.”

That’s because polls show Griebel is pulling support from both Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski and Democratic candidate Ned Lamont. At least one of those polls shows that Lamont is losing the most support.

“Listen, @OzForGovCT is a decent guy,” Murphy tweeted. “But he’s got zero shot to win, and a vote for him tomorrow is as good as a vote for Donald Trump. If votes for Oz put Trump’s guy Stefanowski over the top, Trump celebrates a win in Connecticut.”

Polls show that Griebel, a former banker, lawyer, and Republican primary candidate in the 2010 Connecticut gubernatorial election, has attracted as much as 10 percent of the support of state voters.

While he once ran as a Republican, Griebel has now teamed up with Democrat Monte Frank to help disseminate a centrist message that included support for gun control and abortion rights.

Griebel’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Murphy’s tweet.

Asked at a debate in October how he would respond to anyone suggesting he drop out of the race, Griebel replied succinctly: “Drop dead.”