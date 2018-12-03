CT Senate GOP counsel fired over PAC misappropriations

The long-time counsel to the Connecticut Senate Republican caucus was fired Monday after informing the leadership he had misappropriated “tens of thousands of dollars” from the Senate Republican Leadership PAC.

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano of North Haven said in a statement that Michael Cronin of West Hartford, his top legal aide, “informed me that as sole signatory of the Senate Republican Leadership PAC, he removed without authorization tens of thousands of dollars from the caucus PAC, monies that were donated to support state Senate candidates.

“Upon learning this information, the Senate Republican Office immediately terminated Attorney Cronin. Following our meeting this morning, Attorney Cronin called Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane to report his actions and hired Attorney Ross Garber of Shipman and Goodwin to represent him. This severe breach of trust is both shocking and deeply upsetting. With his termination, our caucus has ceased all ties with Attorney Cronin.”

Neither Fasano nor his Cronin’s lawyer, Garber, said how long the misappropriation had gone on or what prompted Cronin’s disclosure Monday.

“Mike has taken full responsibility for these issues,” Garber said in a statement. “He voluntarily reported them to Senate Republican leadership and to the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office. He is cooperating with authorities and is committed to ensuring that all donor funds are accounted for and fully restored.”

Garber declined further comment.

Cronin, who has been a lawyer with the the Senate Republicans for nearly 20 years, was the treasurer of the Senate Republican Leadership Committee, a political action committee that reported raising $130,167 and spending $113,265 in 2018 in support of Republican candidates for the state Senate in 2018.

Every caucus has at least one similar leadership PAC.